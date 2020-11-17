Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho has reportedly been passed fit for Saturday's crucial La Liga clash against Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Philippe Coutinho joined Barcelona for a club-record fee reportedly worth €160 million, making him the world's second most expensive player at the time, and won two La Liga titles. Coutinho, however, did not have the impact that was expected of him at the Camp Nou.

The Brazilian was loaned out to Bayern Munich in the summer of 2019 and flourished at the German club, helping them win the treble last season.

However, the German giants did not exercise the option to sign Philippe Coutinho at the end of the season due to the size of the fee Barcelona quoted, and the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Coutinho stayed at Barcelona despite being linked with a move to the Premier League in the summer.

The 28-year-old has now become a crucial member of Ronald Koeman's Barcelona squad this season, but suffered an injury that put his participation in the clash with Atletico in doubt.

Phil Coutinho heating up 🔥 pic.twitter.com/FdU6OwCbGC — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 16, 2020

Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho has regained fitness in time for their clash with Atletico Madrid

FC Barcelona v Real Madrid - La Liga Santander

Barcelona confirmed that Coutinho completed 'part of the session with the rest of the group' on Monday as the club gears towards the return of La Liga.

Advertisement

Coutinho has been sidelined since suffering a hamstring injury in the El Clasico against Real Madrid, but it looks like he will be passed fit, giving a boost to Ronald Koeman and Barcelona.

Barcelona will be hoping to secure a much-needed win against Atletico, after enduring a poor start to their 2020-21 La Liga campaign.

The Catalan giants currently sit in eighth place, having won just one of their last five games in La Liga. The Blaugrana are, however, top of their Champions League group, having won all three of their fixtures.

Coutinho is back training for Barcelona 🙌pic.twitter.com/0hHbdl41Cz — Goal (@goal) November 11, 2020

While it looks like Philippe Coutinho has overcome his injury, Barcelona will still have to do without the services of young starlet Ansu Fati.

Fati suffered a long-term injury which means the club will be heavily reliant on the services of Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele.

Barcelona go into the game six points behind Diego Simeone's side and cannot afford to lose any more ground to the Rojiblancos in La Liga.

Atletico Madrid are currently unbeaten and sit in third place in the table, having won five and drawn two of their opening seven games.