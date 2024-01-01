Barcelona’s rivals plan to hijack move for Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood, begin transfer talks: Reports

La Liga side Atletico Madrid are set to face off against Barcelona in the race for on-loan Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood. According to Spanish outlet Marca, Los Rojiblancos are keen on completing a deal for the attacker who is currently with Getafe.

Diego Simeone's side are believed to be slightly ahead of the Blaugrana in the negotiations, owing to the Catalan giants' difficult financial position.

Greenwood has impressed for Pepe Bordalas's side in Spain this season. He took some time to reach peak fitness but has looked in superb form in recent times. In all, he has five goals and four assists, notably putting in a fantastic performance against Atletico Madrid.

However, Barcelona are extremely interested in signing the 22-year-old, with the Sun claiming that they are even willing to offer the iconic No 10 jersey to entice him.

Greenwood was out of action for 18 months before this season, making his last appearance for Manchester United in January 2022. He was accused of attempted rape but the case was eventually dropped.

With a return to Old Trafford looking unlikely, the Red Devils are keen to cash in on the talented youngster. He is currently under contract until 2025 with an option to extend the deal by a further year. Marca claim that United are looking to receive offers in the range of £40 million.

Former Manchester United transfer target opens up on future at Barcelona

de Jong has claimed that he is happy at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has said that he is happy with his situation at the club. When asked by Dutch outlet NOS about the possibility of playing in a different league, the 26-year-old insisted that he was satisfied.

He said (via the Daily Mail):

“Possibly. But I'm very satisfied at Barca. It's always difficult to say,” De Jong said, as relayed by the Daily Mail. “For now, I feel good here. I am in the club where I always wanted to be, where I dreamed."

The Dutchman was a major target for the Red Devils in the summer of 2022, with then-new manager Erik ten Hag keen on a reunion with the player from their time at Ajax. While the clubs did agree to a deal, the midfielder was keen on remaining at the Catalan side.

Manchester United now have Bruno Fernandes, Mason Mount, Sofyan Amrabat, Christian Eriksen, Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo among their midfield options. De Jong, meanwhile, has not had much game time with Barcelona this season, missing almost two months with an ankle injury. He has one goal in 12 appearances in all competitions.