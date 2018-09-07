Barcelona's Third Kit Has Been Leaked

Barcelona has followed the same theme just as Atletico Madrid and Chelsea have

What's the story?

Barcelona recently released their first and second kit back in the month of July. They were as good as they can be, now just before Barça were about to release their third and final kit this upcoming Wednesday, it was leaked.

In case you didn't know...

Barcelona often known as Barça are considered one of the best football clubs ever. Recently in the month of June, they revealed their home and away kits that looked pretty awesome according to me. But the same can't be said about Barcelona's newly leaked third kit.

These types of leaks have happened before with many clubs and this is not the first time for Barcelona that a kit of their team has been leaked ahead of time.

The heart of the matter

On 12 September Barcelona was about to reveal their third kit officially but as usual, it was leaked ahead of time. As you can see below in the leaked image, their new kit has red and light orange colour with the Barcelona logo printed on the right side and Nike's tag on left.

Barcelona have followed the same theme as Atletico Madrid and Chelsea have. But they have printed different colours from them. It came to me as a surprise as it looks a little bit weirder than their former kits. They have changed it a lot from the last time as it used to have dark red colour with Gaudí-inspired mosaic elements.

What's next?

Well, we have to wait till 12 September to see this leaked kit being officially revealed by Barcelona.

What do you think about this third kit of Barcelona that has been leaked before time? Tell us did you like it or not in the comment section below.