Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Barcelona's Third Kit Has Been Leaked

Kevin Cooper
ANALYST
Rumors
3.30K   //    07 Sep 2018, 14:50 IST

They have followed the same theme just as Atletico Madrid and Chelsea have
Barcelona has followed the same theme just as Atletico Madrid and Chelsea have

What's the story?

Barcelona recently released their first and second kit back in the month of July. They were as good as they can be, now just before Barça were about to release their third and final kit this upcoming Wednesday, it was leaked.

In case you didn't know...

Barcelona often known as Barça are considered one of the best football clubs ever. Recently in the month of June, they revealed their home and away kits that looked pretty awesome according to me. But the same can't be said about Barcelona's newly leaked third kit.

Also Read: 10 Players You Didn't Know Real Madrid Almost Signed

These types of leaks have happened before with many clubs and this is not the first time for Barcelona that a kit of their team has been leaked ahead of time.

The heart of the matter

On 12 September Barcelona was about to reveal their third kit officially but as usual, it was leaked ahead of time. As you can see below in the leaked image, their new kit has red and light orange colour with the Barcelona logo printed on the right side and Nike's tag on left.

Barcelona have followed the same theme as Atletico Madrid and Chelsea have. But they have printed different colours from them. It came to me as a surprise as it looks a little bit weirder than their former kits. They have changed it a lot from the last time as it used to have dark red colour with Gaudí-inspired mosaic elements.

What's next?

Well, we have to wait till 12 September to see this leaked kit being officially revealed by Barcelona.

What do you think about this third kit of Barcelona that has been leaked before time? Tell us did you like it or not in the comment section below. 

Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Football Luis Suarez Lionel Messi Football News Leisure Reading
Kevin Cooper
ANALYST
A 17-year-old college student who is so passionate about Pro-Wrestling that he wants to pursue a career in it. And he's writing on Sportskeeda so he could finance his training. If you think reading these articles are worth your time then press the follow button.
 3 players who can win the 2018 Ballon d'Or
RELATED STORY
FC Barcelona: 5 reasons why the club has lost its identity
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018-19: Top three performers for Barcelona in...
RELATED STORY
LaLiga: Luis Suarez admits Messi title-talk has put...
RELATED STORY
LaLiga matchweek 3: Team of the Week
RELATED STORY
Barcelona 8-2 Huesca: 5 Talking Points and Tactical...
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018-19: Barcelona's predicted XI against Huesca
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Barcelona retaining the LaLiga title is...
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018/19: 5 Players who may score more goals than...
RELATED STORY
Twitter Reacts To Barcelona's Destruction Of Newly...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 4
15 Sep HUE RAY 12:30 AM Huesca vs Rayo Vallecano
15 Sep ATL EIB 04:30 PM Atlético Madrid vs Eibar
15 Sep REA BAR 07:45 PM Real Sociedad vs Barcelona
15 Sep VAL REA 10:00 PM Valencia vs Real Betis
16 Sep ATH REA 12:15 AM Athletic Club vs Real Madrid
16 Sep LEG VIL 03:30 PM Leganés vs Villarreal
16 Sep ESP LEV 07:45 PM Espanyol vs Levante
16 Sep REA DEP 10:00 PM Real Valladolid vs Deportivo Alavés
17 Sep SEV GET 12:15 AM Sevilla vs Getafe
18 Sep GIR CEL 12:30 AM Girona vs Celta Vigo
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us