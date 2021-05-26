Barcelona SC vs Santos prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2021 

Barcelona SC and Santos will trade tackles on the final matchday of the Copa Libertadores group stage on Thursday.

The Group C fixture will pit first against third in the table, although the results hardly matter to Barcelona SC.

The hosts have already secured qualification to the knockout round following their goalless draw away to Boca Juniors last week. That stalemate ensured the Ecuadorian champions moved four points clear of third-placed Santos, who lost 2-1 away to The Strongest.

Barcelona SC will, however, be keen on finishing in top spot ahead of Boca Juniors and a draw with the Sao Paulo outfit will guarantee that.

Barcelona SC vs Santos Head-to-Head

This will be the fifth meeting between the sides and Barcelona SC have a slightly better record.

Los Toreros have two wins to their name, while Santos were victorious on one occasion alongside a single stalemate.

Their most recent meeting came on matchday one in April. A second-half strike by Carlos Garces added to a Para own goal that gave Barcelona SC a 2-0 victory away from home.

The hosts have been in fine form and have lost just one of their last 10 games in all competitions. Santos have struggled for consistency, with only three wins recorded in that same sequence.

Barcelona SC form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-L-W

Santos form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-L-W

Barcelona SC vs Santos Team News

Barcelona SC

The hosts do not have any known fitness or suspension worries.

Injury: None

Suspension: None

Santos

Four players have been sidelined by ACL injuries for the Brazilians. Sandry, Jobson, Carlos Sanchez and Rafael Longuine have all been ruled out with long-term injuries.

Furthermore, Raniel has also been ruled out with an Achilles tendon injury. Midfielder Alison is suspended for Alvinegro due to the red card he received in injury time against The Strongest.

Injuries: Sandry, Jobson, Carlos Sanchez, Rafael Longuine, Raniel

Suspension: Alison

Barcelona SC vs Santos Predicted XI

Barcelona SC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Javier Burrai (GK); Mario Pineida, William Riveros, Fernando Leon, Castillo Segura; Bruno Pinatares, Nixon Molina; Emmanuel Martinez, Damian Diaz, Michael Hoyas; Carlos Acosta

Santos Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joao Paulo (GK); Rocha Andrade, Luan Peres, Kaiky Melo, Para; Jean Mota, Lucas Lourenco; Braga Ribeiro, Gabriel Pirani, Angelo Gabriel; Kaio George

Barcelona SC vs Santos Prediction

Santos have been out-of-sorts in recent weeks and it is hard to see them picking up anything against a more consistent Barcelona SC.

The hosts need a draw to guarantee first place and we are predicting a share of the spoils with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Barcelona SC 1-1 Santos