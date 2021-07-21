Barcelona SC vs Velez Sarsfield prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2021 

Barcelona SC will welcome Velez Sasfield to Estadio Banco Pichincha on Wednesday for the second leg of their Copa Libertadores round-of-16 tie.

The visitors secured a narrow 1-0 victory in the first leg last week. Juan-Martin Lucero scored in the seventh minute and this proved to be the winner for the Argentine outfit on home turf.

Barcelona SC followed up that defeat with a convincing 3-0 victory over Macara domestically. Gonzalo Mastriani, Sergio Lopez and Gabriel Cortez all got on the scoresheet for Las Toreros.

Velez Sarsfield were held to a goalless draw by Racing Club on the opening day of the new league season on Saturday.

Barcelona SC vs Velez Sarsfield Head-to-Head

Last week's meeting between the two sides was the first time they had met in continental action and Velez Sarsfield's victory puts them in the driving seat in the tie.

Barcelona SC's victory over the weekend halted a run of three games without victory. Velez Sarsfield got back to winning ways in the first leg victory after a month out of action.

Barcelona SC form guide: W-L-D-L-W

Velez Sarsfield form guide: D-W-D-W-L

Barcelona SC vs Velez Sarsfield Team News

Barcelona SC

Gabriel Marques, Dario Aimar and Pedro Velasco are all still sidelined with long-term injuries.

Injuries: Gabriel Marques, Dario Aimar, Pedro Velasco

Suspension: None

Velez Sarsfield

Agustin Mulet has been ruled out with heart-related issues. Francisco Ortega is currently with the Argentina Under-23 team at the Olympics.

Heart issue: Agustin Mulet

International Duty: Francisco Ortega

Barcelona SC vs Velez Sarsfield Predicted XI

Barcelona SC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Javier Burrai (GK); Leonel Quinones, William Riveros, Fernando Leon, Byron Castillo; Carcelen Carabali, Emmanuel Martinez, Nixon Molina, Bruno Pinatares; Damian Diaz, Carlos Acosta

Velez Sarsfield Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lucas Hoyos (GK); Miguel Brizuela, Lautaro Giannetti, Matias de los Santos, Tomas Guidara; Santiago Caseres, Federico Mancuello; Lucas Janson, Agustin Bouzat, Ricardo Centurion; Juan-Martin Lucero

Barcelona SC vs Velez Sarsfield Prediction

Barcelona SC need to get on the scoresheet and this could see them play on the front foot, potentially leaving spaces in behind for the visitors to exploit.

The high stakes involved mean that both sides could be even more cautious in their approach, especially Velez Sarsfield. We are predicting a share of the spoils in a goalless encounter.

Prediction: Barcelona SC 0-0 Velez Sarsfield

