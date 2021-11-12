Barcelona set to sign Dani Alves as Xavi says ‘yes’ to deal - Reports

Barcelona legend Dani Alves is set to join former teammate Xavi Hernandez at the Nou Camp, according to a report from Spanish outlet SPORT.

Dani Alves has been a free agent ever since leaving Brazilian side Sao Paulo earlier this year. The former right-back could return to Barcelona on a free transfer as they begin their journey under new manager and club legend Xavi.

Dani Alves' arrival is vital for Xavi as he wants to have someone experienced in the squad to serve as a mentor for the youngsters coming through.

It is worth noting that Alves is still a competent footballer at the age of 38. The former Barcelona and Juventus star recently won an Olympic gold medal with Brazil and earned a full cap for the national team.

Alves has time and again offered his services to Barcelona in any form they wish. Speaking to SPORT, the Brazilian said:

"I went out saying that when Barça needed me and loved me I would be at their disposal regardless of where I was. The affection, love and respect I have for them is too much. If Barça thinks it needs me, just call me."

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes 🚨🚨[ @albert_roge 🥇] | JUST IN: Xavi has given the green light to the signing of Dani Alves. The club takes his signing for granted, and aims to announce him by next week. The Brazilian will wear the Barça shirt again 🔵🔴. #FCBlive 🚨🚨[ @albert_roge🥇] | JUST IN: Xavi has given the green light to the signing of Dani Alves. The club takes his signing for granted, and aims to announce him by next week. The Brazilian will wear the Barça shirt again 🔵🔴. #FCBlive https://t.co/ua8k7OiVPt

Since Dani Alves will be arriving on a free transfer, Barcelona will not have to wait to register the 38-year-old full-back to play in La Liga. If the deal happens quick enough, Xavi could use Alves when Barcelona face Espanyol on November 21.

Alves made close to 400 appearances for Barcelona between 2008-2016, winning six league titles and three Champions League crowns, among other accolades.

Barcelona have been looking at Dani Alves and Carles Puyol to assist Xavi

Barcelona have looked to ex-players Carles Puyol and Dani Alves to assist Xavi Hernandez. Club president Joan Laporta recently revealed that both Puyol and Alves had offered their services to Barcelona.

“Dani Alves is helping the club in many ways - and he also offered us his help on a sporting perspective. With Puyol there is a very direct relationship. They can help if Xavi needs them.”

Xavi was recently unveiled as the new Barcelona manager following the sacking of Ronald Koeman. The 41-year-old will take charge of a side currently ninth in the standings.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Barcelona president Joan Laporta: “Dani Alves is helping the club in many ways - and he also offered us his help on a sporting perspective. With Puyol there is a very direct relationship. They can help if Xavi needs them”. 🔴 #FCB Barcelona president Joan Laporta: “Dani Alves is helping the club in many ways - and he also offered us his help on a sporting perspective. With Puyol there is a very direct relationship. They can help if Xavi needs them”. 🔴 #FCB https://t.co/dMauutNoWA

Edited by Arvind Sriram