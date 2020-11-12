Barcelona set to sue Neymar amid overpayment allegations

Barcelona are set to sue Neymar after allegedly overpaying him during his time at the club, according to the Spanish media.

Neymar enjoyed a good spell in Barcelona but the relationship between the club and the player has soured in recent years.

Barcelona linked with Neymar as off-field controversy rages on

Neymar and Lionel Messi in Barcelona colours

Barcelona and Neymar have not enjoyed the best of relationships. The Brazilian joined the Catalan club from Santos in 2013 and formed a feared attacking trident with striker Luis Suarez and Argentine superstar Lionel Messi.

Neymar made 186 appearances in all competitions for the club- scoring 105 goals- and won every possible trophy at the club.

Neymar is set to sign a new contract with PSG as he knows Barcelona cannot afford to sign him, according to Marca 💵 pic.twitter.com/iCWqvt2Iqh — Goal (@goal) November 3, 2020

However, the 28-year-old shocked the footballing world when he decided to leave Barcelona in 2017, joining Paris Saint-Germain for a world-record fee of €222 million.

Barcelona are yet to truly replace him, despite spending huge amounts on players like Ousmane Dembele, Philippe Coutinho and Antoine Griezmann.

This is not the first time that the Catalan club and Neymar have engaged in a legal dispute. The attacker had accused Barcelona of not paying his loyalty bonus but the case was ruled in favor of the club, and Neymar was ordered to pay Barcelona €6.79 million instead.

Now, Barcelona are apparently getting ready to drag Neymar to court after reports that the club did not make the appropriate reductions when paying the player's taxes.

💰 Barça overpaid Neymar €10.2M because of a tax miscalculation and now want the money returned. The club made a significant calculation in paying Neymar when he was at Barça and now want to address the error. Neymar owes €34,624.26.60 to the Spanish Treasury [el mundo] pic.twitter.com/gdTfCXLOXT — FCBarcelonaFl 🏆 (@FCBarcelonaFl) November 11, 2020

Despite all this, Barcelona have been persistently linked with the Brazil international. It has been suggested in the past that Neymar would be open to a return back to Camp Nou but nothing materialised.

Barcelona are not in the best of conditions financially, and a move now seems unlikely to happen. The club were focussed on selling players in the summer, with long-serving players Ivan Rakitic and Luis Suarez departing for Sevilla and Atletico Madrid respectively.

Midfielder Arturo Vidal joined Inter Milan while right-back Nelson Semedo was signed by Wolverhampton Wanderers. Even after all this, Barcelona were unable to afford attacker Memphis Depay as well as center-back Eric Garcia.

The two players are reported to be key targets for Barcelona in the January transfer window.

