Barcelona could be set to terminate the contracts of two stars - Reports

Barcelona could be set to terminate the contracts of French defender Samuel Umtiti and Bosnian midfielder Miralem Pjanic. The Catalan club will look to reduce its wage bill by getting rid of some of the high earners this summer.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona will release Samuel Umtiti and Miralem Pjanic if they cannot find any suitors for the two stars this summer.

Barcelona's dire financial situation and the potential contract extension of Lionel Messi is likely to force the club to implement some budget cuts this summer.

This could lead to the exits of Umtiti and Miralem Pjanic. The duo struggled to nail down a regular place in Ronald Koeman's starting XI last season, and have had to make do with bit-part roles in the squad.

Samuel Umtiti joined Barcelona from Lyon in the summer of 2016. After an impressive start to life at Camp Nou, Umtiti's progress has been hampered by recurring knee injuries. The Frenchman has lost his place in the starting line-up to Clement Lenglet in recent years.

Umtiti has often been linked with a move to the Premier League over the years, and is widely expected to leave Barcelona this summer. The club are yet to receive offers for the 27-year-old, and could therefore terminate his contract this summer.

Miralem Pjanic joined Barcelona last summer as a part of a swap deal that saw Arthur Melo leave the Catalans to join Juventus. Pjanic's signing was one that excited Barcelona fans due to the Bosnian's vision and passing ability.

Ronald Koeman has, however, lacked faith in the former Juventus midfielder and has preferred to play Frenkie de Jong, Pedri and Sergio Busquets ahead of the 31-year-old. Pjanic is believed to be desperate to secure an exit from Barcelona.

Pjanic is currently one of the highest earners at Barcelona. The Catalan giants could be set to terminate his contract if they are unable to sell him this summer.

Barcelona bought Miralem Pjanic for €60m last summer.



Now they may have to pay him and Samuel Umtiti to leave on free transfers.



Barcelona will look to sell the likes of Philippe Coutinho and Martin Brathwaite this summer to further reduce their wage bill

Barcelona will be desperate to sell some of their fringe players this summer. The likes of Philippe Coutinho, Martin Brathwaite, Junior Firpo and Neto could all be sold in a bid to raise funds and reduce their wage bills.

Barcelona have offered to release Miralem Pjanic on a free transfer just a year after buying him.



Chelsea, Juventus and PSG have expressed an interest in Miralem Pjanic, whilst Samuel Umtiti has been linked with a move back to Lyon. Philippe Coutinho, on the other hand, has attracted interest from Arsenal.

