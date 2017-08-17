Reports: Barcelona set to make stunning move for scintillating winger

Barcelona are in a world of trouble. Not only have they been hammered 5-1 over two legs in the Supercopa but they looked nowhere near the plane Madrid are on. In the word's of Barca's greatest fanatic, Gerard Pique: "This is the first time I've felt inferior to Real Madrid".

And with the Neymar size-hole in their famed attack still stinging, Barca are on the warpath armed with the €222 they've got from the Brazilian's move. After lining up Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho - and not getting as much as a budge from either Borussia Dortmund or Liverpool - they've shifted focus to the club that started the whole thing off. While it'd been reported widely that they were interested in former Real Madrid ace Angel Di Maria, reports in Mundo Deportivo suggest that the Catalans could be in for the scintillating German Julian Draxler.

The German has reportedly "unhappy" at PSG and has asked his agents to seek new employment for him - all this despite him having joined PSG from VFL Wolfsburg in January earlier this year. His arrival in the French capital sparked a revival of sorts at a club that was strangely stuck in the doldrums in Ligue 1 and had been earmarked as one of those that could take PSG to the next level.

Neymar's entrance, though, changes things - and with Neymar and Di Maria guaranteed to start ahead of Draxler in the Parisiens XI for most major games, Draxler may not be wrong in feeling left out.

Draxler would add an extra dimension to a Barca attack that is sorely in need of a lift - despite still boasting the likes of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez in their ranks. A direct, pacy, winger - Draxler could help revitalise a demoralised squad in the same way he did in Paris.

Author's Take

Julian Draxler may potentially be better served by a Barca move, and the Catalans would undoubtedly be strengthened by such a move. While both parties may see this as a win-win, PSG are another case altogether. They know they have Barca at their mercy (as do the other clubs from whom Barca are targeting players) and with relations so frosty between the two clubs, this may be a lot easier talked about than done.