Barcelona set to pay massive €112 million for star striker, Juventus set to announce 2 huge signings and more, 1 July 2019

Argentina v Venezuela: Quarterfinal - Copa America Brazil 2019

Hello and welcome to the Serie A news and rumours of the day! As usual, there are many exciting stories from the rumour mill to read. So, let's take a look at the top stories of the day surrounding the Italian league.

Gonzalo Higuain will stay at Juventus

The former Real Madrid striker has faced uncertainty over his future since he failed to impress for Chelsea during the 2018/19 season. Juventus loaned the 31-year-old to AC Milan and Chelsea after Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival at the club. Unfortunately, both Milan and Chelsea refused to buy the Argentinian.

Now, Higuain will return to Juventus. He is likely to stay at Turin due to Maurizio Sarri. The Italian manager worked together with Higuain during the 60-year-old's spell at Napoli and Chelsea. Juventus have recently confirmed Sarri as their new manager following Massimiliano Allegri's departure.

Gonzalo's brother Nicola Higuain revealed that the striker will respect his remaining contract and will only play for Juventus in Italy.

"Higuain will only play for Juve in Italy. He still has two more years left on his contract, and he will respect them. Have a good day," Nicola said on Twitter.

Barcelona set to pay €112 million for Lautaro Martinez

Barcelona might set to make another lavish signing in the transfer market following their Champions League disappointment. According to a recent report, the Catalans have set their sights on Lautaro Martinez.

The Inter Milan star has been a huge revelation in the Copa America. The starlet started 3 of Argentina's most recent matches in the competition. He even outscored Lionel Messi, scoring against both Qatar and Venezuela.

Bought for a paltry €23 million last year, Martinez has quickly turned out into one of Inter's prominent players. He scored 6 goals and provided 2 assists despite made only 13 appearances as a starter last campaign.

The Catalans are said to have impressed with the player after his scintillating displays in the Copa America, and the club are even ready to pay massive €112 million for the 21-year-old.

Juventus set to announce Matthijs de Ligt and Adrien Rabiot

Ajax v Royal Standard de Liege - UEFA Champions League third round qualifying match

The Old Lady are yet to make a major signing, despite the club have appointed Maurizio Sarri as their new manager. Fortunately, a recent report states that the Serie A champions will soon announce the arrival of Matthijs de Ligt and Adrien Rabiot. The announcement could be made as soon as the first official day of the summer window.

Both players have been closely linked to Juventus recently. Rabiot is said to have agreed to sign a €7 million-a-year deal plus bonuses for 5 years. The Frenchman has not played a single game for PSG since December.

Rabiot's refusal to extend his contract could be the main reason behind his exile, and the Frenchman is set to join Juventus on a free transfer. De Ligt, on the other hand, has been one of the most sought-after teenagers in the transfer market following his impressive spell with Ajax.

Barcelona, Manchester United, and PSG were all closely linked with him in the past. However, he has recently agreed a €12 million-a-year contract with Juventus.