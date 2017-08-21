Reports: Barcelona set to sign €121 million star

Ernesto Valverde has got his man!

@falsewinger by Sripad Rumours 21 Aug 2017, 16:31 IST

FC Barcelona v Chapecoense - Joan Gamper Trophy

What’s the story?

Barcelona have found a breakthrough in their move for Ousmane Dembele. The ever reliable Get French Football News have reported that the 20-year-old is just 'hours away' from joining the Catalan side.

This news comes less than 24 hours after Borussia Dortmund General manager, Hans-Joachim Watzke said that the winger is far from joining Barcelona. "I see the transfer probability of Ousmane Dembele under 50 per cent. They must pay the fee we want for this player, who has four years left on his contract, after they received €222m for Neymar. If they match our requirements soon then there will be a transfer. Otherwise, there won't be. Dembele would have to apologise to the team and the club." he told Sky Sport Germany.

Also read: Chelsea star ready to snub Real Madrid and join Barcelona

In case you didn’t know...

Barcelona have been targeting Dembele for some time now but have not managed to agree a fee with Dortmund for him. The player is keen on joining them and has been trying to force a move to Camp Nou.

The heart of the matter

Borussia Dortmund have suspended Dembele and he's reportedly in France waiting for the clubs to agree a deal. Now with his bags packed and passport ready, Dembele can finally make his way to Spain.

Dortmund have agreed a €121 million bid after they rejected the initial £90 million bid. They were demanding £120 million but settled on €121 million after the player spoke to the club.

Also read: Barcelona set to sign €40 million-rated midfielder

What’s next?

Dembele will head to Spain for his medical soon and join Barcelona this week. He won't be the only player Barcelona will be unveiling this week as Jean-Michael Seri is also set to join them. Barcelona have activated his €40 million release clause.

Author’s Take

Dembele would, without a doubt, be one of the best signings Barcelona have made in recent times. Will he be able to fill the boots of Neymar? Maybe not.

However, he is the ideal player to replace Neymar with. He might not be as good as the Brazilian but he's the only one who can come close to him.

Another option could have been Eden Hazard but Chelsea are not going to sell him any cost. Even if they do change their mind, it would be for the same amount PSG signed Neymar for, if not more.