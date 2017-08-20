Reports: Barcelona set to sign €40 million-rated midfielder

Ernesto Valverde is keen on signing him this week

20 Aug 2017

Plan B activated?

What’s the story?

Barcelona are set to activate the €40 million release clause of Jean-Michael Seri according to L'Equipe. The Nice midfielder is Barcelona's 'plan B' after their move for Philippe Coutinho failed to materialize.

The player's agent was in Spain yesterday to complete the deal according to the report. The French publication report that the move will be official in the coming days.

In case you didn’t know...

Jean Michael Seri is an Ivorian footballer aged 26. He was one of the best in Ligue 1 last season and has been linked to several European teams.

His agents, however, have only been concentrating on a move to Barcelona. The Spanish side were interested in him earlier this summer but shifted their attention to other targets.

The heart of the matter

Barcelona will activate the release clause of Seri and sign him up this week according to the report. The midfielder has been waiting for this move and rejected moves to Liverpool and Arsenal for the same.

What’s next?

Seri will travel to Barcelona and complete his medical and complete the moving this week. He will be a part of the team only after the International break is over as rushing him into the team within a week of arrival isn't necessary right now.

Author’s Take

Barcelona are finding it hard to get their top targets these days. Though it's thought that Seri is their 'Plan B', it's actually a Plan C!

Marco Verratti was their main choice but PSG were reluctant to sell him. With the Barcelona trying to force a move, PSG responded by activating Neymar's release clause and signing him up!

Similarly, they tried to force Liverpool into selling Coutinho by getting the player to hand in a transfer request but the Reds have stood firm and are reluctant to sell him at any cost!

