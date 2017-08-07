Reports: Real Madrid to make €85 million + Kovacic bid for Barcelona's top target

Zidane is desperate to sign him this summer!

@falsewinger by Sripad Rumours 07 Aug 2017, 19:30 IST

Zinedine Zidane wants Dybala

What’s the story?

Real Madrid are preparing a €85 million + Mateo Kovacic bid for Paulo Dyaba according to Football Italia. Los Blancos boss, Zinedine Zidane is keen on signing the Argentine and has been recommending him to the board 'for a long time' and is keen on signing him this summer.

Barcelona reportedly made a move for Dybala after Neymar left but were informed that it would take €120 million to sign him. Blaugrana have since then gone on to focus on other targets and Madrid want to take advantage of this situation and lure him to Bernabeu.

In case you didn’t know...

Barcelona are trying it hard to replace Neymar. The Brazilian has completed his world record move to Paris Saint-Germain. The Ligue 1 club shocked the world by activating his €222 million release clause.

Barcelona or Real Madrid?

Barcelona have all the money now but are running out of time and targets. Their plans are all failing to materialize and bids are getting rejected by all the clubs they go to. One main reason for this is that clubs know the situation at Camp Nou and also that they have a lot of money to spend.

The heart of the matter

Zinedine Zidane is keen on working with Paulo Dybala that he's got the Madrid board to spend the money they got from the sales of Morata and Danilo on the Argentine.

Los Blancos are now set to launch the bid for Dybala while Barcelona are still negotiating for Philippe Coutinho. Blaugrana have just made their 3rd bid for the Brazilian worth £90 million but they too is going to be rejected by Liverpool according to reports.

Juventus are not interested in selling Dybala but if any club matches their €120 million asking price, they are not going to stand in the Argentine's way. Florentino Perez is also said to be a huge fan of the Juventus star and is ready to open talks with the Bianconeri for him.

What’s next?

First of all, it's going to be interesting to see if Juventus are interested in Kovacic. Even if they are, Real Madrid's bid might just fall short of the Serie A side's €120 million valuation.

Barcelona are not going to sit quite either. Leo Messi has been asking the club to sign Dybala for a long time and see's him as his ideal heir at Camp Nou.

Author’s Take

Dybala will have a tough time picking between Barcelona and Real Madrid. However, it's Los Blancos' bid that is likely to be accepted.

Barcelona are going all out to sign Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho so they will clearly not have enough money left to make a move for Dybala as well.

