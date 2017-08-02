Reports: Former Real Madrid star ready to join Barcelona

Barcelona fans will be very happy with this signing!

@falsewinger by Sripad Rumours 02 Aug 2017, 14:42 IST

How will Real Madrid fans react?

What’s the story?

Barcelona are hunting for Neymar replacements but are finding it hard to secure a deal in time for the new season. The Blaugrana are running out of time and options but have found a breakthrough finally.

Mundo Deportivo reports suggest that Barcelona have made contact with former Real Madrid star, Angel Di Maria regarding a move to Camp Nou this summer. The Argentine was recommended to Ernesto Valverde by Lionel Messi and the manager was open to the idea of working with him.

Also read: 5 players Barcelona can sign with Neymar's transfer fee

In case you didn’t know...

Angel Di Maria was a star at Real Madrid for four years! He was signed by Los Blancos in 2010 for a fee reported to be €25 million (+ €11 million add-ons) from Portuguese side, Benfica.

Messi's favourite team-mate?

He, along with Mesut Özil and Cristiano Ronaldo made Madrid one of the most attacking sides in the world. He played under Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti at the club before he was sold to Manchester United.

Di Maria enjoyed a successful spell at Madrid but was a flop at United. He went from winning 5 trophies at Bernabeu, including the league title and Champions League, to winning nothing at Old Trafford.

He was eventually sold to PSG for a £15 million loss a year later. He has since then regained his form and has also added another 6 trophies to his collection.

Also read: Barcelona reportedly agree terms with €100 million midfielder

The heart of the matter

Barcelona are keen on signing Di Maria this summer as they want someone to play on the side of the attack. The void left by Neymar is going to be a big one to fill but no better option is available for Blaugrana right now.

Paris Saint-Germain were looking to offload the winger with Inter Milan leading the race for him. However, with Barcelona now interested in signing him, Di Maria has changed his mind.

The Argentine has now decided to join Barcelona and has already informed PSG that he wants to leave according to the report.

What’s next?

Neymar will complete his transfer to Paris Saint-Germain this week and will start training with his new team-mates soon. Barcelona meanwhile will begin talks with PSG for Di Maria and hope to secure the deal in the next 10 days.

Also read: £90 million rated star informs club he wants to join Barcelona

Author’s Take

Di Maria dominated La Liga when he was at Madrid and Barcelona would hope that he does the same again. He can be a good short-term solution for the Catalan side but they need to get a long-term replacement in.