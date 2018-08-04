Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Barcelona sign Senegal starlet Moussa Wague

Ishu Roy
ANALYST
News
2.89K   //    04 Aug 2018, 10:39 IST

Japan v Senegal: Group H - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Japan v Senegal: Group H - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

What's the story?

Barcelona have snapped up Moussa Wague from Belgian side KAS Eupen for an undisclosed fee. The Senegalese will pen a permanent deal after the completion of his medical.

In case you didn't know...

Wague has been a part of Eupen for the last two years. He has good amounts of experience in the Europa League and the international stage, having earned 12 caps for Senegal already. He has made a remarkable 52 appearances for club and country in the last 12 months.

The heart of the matter

The teenager announced himself at the biggest stage, the 2018 FIFA World Cup, when he starred in a 2-2 draw against Japan. He dispatched the second goal, becoming the youngest ever African to score in World Cup finals, aged 19 years and 236 days old.

Apart from his goal, the full-back constantly surged forward, pushed the opposition left-back deeper and played an explosive brand of captivating football.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona's general manager Pep Segura, along with sporting director Eric Abidal, had been working on this deal for quite some time.

He will join the Barcelona B team, who challenge in the third tier of Spanish football. However, he will be handed the opportunity to train and learn with the first team too, claims ESPN.

He will fight for the right-back spot with Sergi Palencia, who himself is seeking an exit after the B team failed to secure survival in the second division.

Video

Quite fearless and explosive, isn't he?

What's next?

Wague is expected to join the team in the next couple of days. The first team is in the United States, but whether Wague will join them there or not is yet to be unearthed.

Barcelona B begin their season away to Alcoyano on the 26th of August. Meanwhile, Blaugrana start their La Liga campaign against Alaves.

