Barcelona to sign a winger as Xavi’s priority signing in January - Reports 

Barcelona have formally announced the appointment of club legend and former captain Xavi Hernandez as head coach, following the sacking of Ronald Koeman. Attention has now turned to the future and what the World Cup winner will bring to the Camp Nou dugout.

Potential transfer prospects have been identified, while Barcelona's playing pattern has also been discussed.

According to Diario AS journalist Javi Miguel (as reported on Twitter by Barca Times), the Blaugrana are looking to sign a 'mobile' winger.

This is in part due to recurring injury problems suffered by first-team forwards Ansu Fati and Ousmane Dembele.

Fati recently returned to the treatment table in the victory over Celta Vigo. This comes just one month after he recovered from a horrific knee injury that sidelined him for almost a year.

Dembele has endured an injury-plagued career ever since signing for Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund for a then club-record fee. The France international has missed almost 100 matches for the Catalans due to different injury issues in the last four years.

In light of this, Barcelona are within their right to consider alternative wingers that can be relied upon to stay fit for an extended period of time.

Which wingers could Barcelona consider making a move for?

Antony has shone brightly since he joined Ajax from Borussia Dortmund

There are a number of wingers that Barcelona could beam their searchlight on when the next transfer window opens.

Antony has shone brightly since arriving at Ajax from Sao Paulo and his form in the Netherlands has seen him break into the international fold with Brazil.

His international colleague Raphinha is also enjoying an upward trajectory under Marcelo Bielsa's tutelage and has become established in the Premier League with Leeds United.

Elsewhere on the continent, Luis Diaz has been a bright spark for FC Porto and the Colombia international could soon be on the radar of top European clubs.

Wolves winger Adama Traore was linked with a return to Barcelona in the past but such a move looks unlikely in light of the 25-year-old's reduced output in recent times.

It remains to be seen what Barcelona's transfer blueprint will look like. However, Xavi's return has restored belief at the club and it is expected that he could be the one to return the club back to their glory days.

