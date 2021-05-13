Barcelona 'sound out' German manager's representatives to replace Koeman - Reports 

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is keen to give Hansi Flick the managerial reins at the club, and has sounded out the German’s representatives.

As per ESPN, the Barcelona hierarchy would like Flick to replace Ronald Koeman, but it remains to be seen if the German will entertain the possibility of managing in club football anytime soon.

With the Germany men’s national team job available after the upcoming Euros, Flick is said to be one of the leading contenders after serving as an assistant under Joachim Low for a while.

Barcelona recently enquired about Hansi Flick's availability for their head coaching job.



They were told he plans to take over the German national side after the EUROs.



(Source: ESPN) pic.twitter.com/JEIJvXAfhp — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) May 12, 2021

Flick led Bayern Munich to an unprecedented six trophies in the span of a year, but will leave the club at the end of the season after disagreements with the club’s director Hasan Salihamidzic.

With Ronald Koeman’s future not secure after the club’s dwindling hopes of winning La Liga, Barcelona are on the lookout for top coaches.

Koeman could yet serve the entirety of his contract at Barcelona

With a dearth of top coaches, Barcelona may have to persist with Ronald Koeman for another season.

The Blaugrana were interested in bringing in Julian Nagelsmann as head coach and appointing Ralf Rangnick as sporting director. However, Nagelsmann was always going to prefer the Bayern Munich job.

Barcelona remain interested in German coaches, as Laporta has taken a liking to how they have progressed over the last few years

Despite a difficult 2019-20 season, Barcelona’s transition this season hasn’t been all that bad. The Blaugrana won the Copa Del Rey to end their near two-year wait for a trophy, but could finish behind Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid in La Liga.

Will Ronald Koeman still be Barcelona manager next season?

Koeman has managed to oversee the transition period well, and now is the time to keep improving as the club’s philosophy of blooding younger players seems to have worked well so far.

With Joan Laporta at the helm, the main goal will be to lighten the financial load on the club’s coffers, and ensure the team can compete on the pitch.

Koeman has shown that he has done enough to see out the whole length of his contract. If there is a good coach available in the summer of 2022, then Barcelona can perhaps make their move.