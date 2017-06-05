Reports: Barcelona star agrees deal to join Arsenal

The clubs are still negotiating a fee for the transfer to be complete.

@falsewinger by Sripad Rumours 05 Jun 2017, 10:47 IST

Acting fast!

What’s the story?

Arda Turan has agreed terms with Arsenal according to reports in Spain. The Sun reports suggest that Barcelona are 'happy' to let the Turkish forward join the Gunners this summer.

The clubs are yet to agree on a transfer fee, but the Premier League side has already agreed personal terms with the former Atletico Madrid man. Barcelona want Hector Bellerin from Arsenal, and that is the main reason why they are ready to let Turan join the Gunners.

In case you didn’t know...

This is not the first time Arsenal have agreed personal terms with Turan. The Gunners held talks with him and had struck a deal with Atletico Madrid as well in 2015.

However, Barcelona swooped in at the last moment and signed the Turkish international. The forward was registered only six months after he was signed but was straight away linked with a move away.

Luis Enrique was keen on keeping him in the squad and refused to sell him. Ernesto Valverde though, has no intentions of keeping him at Camp Nou and is ready to sell him.

The heart of the matter

Reports suggest that the Gunners have already approached the creative midfielder’s agent, Ahmet Bulut, and have been in talks over a deal for at least a month.

Barcelona are holding out for a €30 million transfer fee, but the Gunners are willing to pay only €25 million. Wenger is trying to reduce that valuation and is reportedly set to hold talks himself.

Arsenal are likely to succeed in negotiating as Barcelona want to complete the sale as soon as possible. Barcelona’s sporting director, Robert Fernandez is already looking for replacements for Arda according to reports.

Turan signed a 5-year deal when he joined from Atletico Madrid for €34 million. He still has three years left on his current deal, but the club are willing to let him for a loss of €4 million.

Apart from Arsenal, Inter Milan and Galatasaray are also interested in signing the forward.

What’s next?

Arsenal will try and get the asking price reduced for Turan. Wenger wants to sign a forward who can play as a right-winger too, and Turan fits the bill perfectly.

Barcelona meanwhile have already begun the hunt for a replacement.

Author’s Take

Turan might be 30 years old, but he's still got a lot left in him. Arsenal need a player like him in the squad especially with them being in the Europa League next season.