×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Lionel Messi news: Barcelona star calls Ballon d'Or a 'lie' due to Messi snub 

Ishu Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
News
598   //    09 Dec 2018, 12:15 IST

Greatest of all time
Greatest of all time

What's the story?

Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba feels teammate Lionel Messi's fifth-place finish in the Ballon d'Or rankings underlines the fact that the award is a lie. Alba confidently claimed that the Argentine is still the best player around, after he inspired the Catalan giants to a massive 4-0 victory over Espanyol.

In case you didn't know...

For the first time since 2007, Messi fell outside the top two spots as Luka Modric, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann, all finished ahead of him. Modric claimed the award, thereby ending the Messi-Ronaldo duopoly.

Messi, meanwhile, is on 11 goals from 13 LaLiga matches and is now the first player to break into double figures in a league season for the 13th year in a row.

The heart of the matter

Messi smashed in 45 goals and created 18 more in just 54 appearances last season. He was the best player for a side that only lost one league game and finished the season on 93 points, 14 ahead of second-placed Atletico Madrid.

Despite the 31-year-old's heroics, he ended up fifth on the best players' list. Alba expressed his disgust over the snub and stated:

"The Ballon d'Or is a lie, there are many club and press campaigns [surrounding it]. Everyone knows that Messi is the best player in the world by far."

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde also labeled the award 'absurd', remarking:

"I'm not going to get into that, whether it's right or wrong how an award ended up. I think the people who voted for it have to answer that. Everyone has their own opinion. To us it's absurd."

What's next?

Not much can be done about the Ballon d'Or results now, but no footballing household in the world is unaware of Lionel Messi's prowess. The little magician and his Barcelona side, meanwhile, host Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday evening, before travelling to Levante next weekend.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Lionel Messi Jordi Alba Ballon d'Or 2018 Ernesto Valverde
Ishu Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
20 years old. Studious observer of cricket and football. Writer at Sportsmonks and Sportwalk. Former writer at MadAboutEpl, The4thOfficial and Soccersouls.
5 incredible records shared by Lionel Messi and Cristiano...
RELATED STORY
Why it should have been Messi and not Ronaldo in the top...
RELATED STORY
3 players who might stop Ronaldo and Messi from winning...
RELATED STORY
5 Lionel Messi records that are impossible to break
RELATED STORY
5 reasons we should end the Ronaldo and Messi debate
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi News: Gary Lineker calls Pele's 'one-skill'...
RELATED STORY
Messi vs Ronaldo: Who was better during their decade-long...
RELATED STORY
Injured Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez celebrate together...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: The curse of being Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
6 players who stopped both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us