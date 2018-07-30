Barcelona star leaves pre-season tour, reportedly set to join Premier League side

Barcelona manager, Ernesto Valverde, has allowed his player to fly back to Spain to finalise his exit

Barcelona are currently in the middle of their pre-season tour in the United States of America and will have to continue without their left-back Lucas Digne, who has reportedly been allowed to return to Spain to finalise his exit from the club.

According to reports from Sky Sports, Digne is set to complete a move to Premier League side, Everton, after a deal worth £22 million was agreed upon on Sunday night.

Lucas Digne joined Barcelona in 2016 on a 5-year deal but has struggled for regular playing time owing to preference being given to Jordi Alba. He has only made 29 La Liga appearances over two seasons, and as a result, missed out on spot in France's 2018 FIFA World Cup-winning side.

The 25-year-old left-back is desperate to break into the French side and is aware that he must play regularly to impress Didier Deschamps. At Everton, he is expected to become Leighton Baines' long-term successor and will definitely be a regular first-team player.

Barcelona confirmed the news with a tweet that said Digne had been allowed to fly back to Spain to finalise the deal.

❗ @LucasDigne travels today to Barcelona with the Club's permission to finalise his departure from the Club. pic.twitter.com/xNDIO3ePWX — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 29, 2018

Digne also put out a post on Instagram, thanking everyone at Barcelona:

In this post, he said:

"I want to say thank you very much to all. First to the club that has given me everything since I arrived.

"Thanks to all the physios, the staff with whom I have worked, the physical trainers, the security people, all that make the club a family."

Barcelona and Digne himself have publicly revealed that the star's time at Catalonia is approaching its end. Barring any late unforeseen hiccups, Digne will, almost certainly, be an Everton player next season.

A deal has already been agreed on by both clubs, and only formalities are left to be completed. As per the aforementioned report, the move will be sealed within the next 24 hours.