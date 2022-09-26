Barcelona star in shock negotiations to join La Liga Atletico Madrid: Reports

According to El Nacional, Barcelona star Jordi Alba is in negotiations with Atletico Madrid to join the club.

Alba has been a mainstay on the left of Barca's defense since signing from Valencia back in 2012. He has made a humongous 433 appearances for the Catalan club.

However, the player has fallen down the pecking order in recent times. Xavi Hernandez has preferred the likes of 18-year-old Alejandro Balde and newly-signed Marcos Alonso over the Spanish full-back.

Alba's place at the club is, hence, under scrutiny. He has made only four appearances for the Blaugrana so far in this campaign.

The 33-year-old, however, was in Spain's starting line-up for their home clash against Switzerland in the UEFA Nations League. Although La Roja lost the match 2-1, the left-back managed to get on the scoresheet with a perfectly placed shot.

Former Barcelona star Dani Alves opens up on Cristiano Ronaldo

FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Speaking of Barcelona full-backs, Dani Alves recently shared his take on former foe Cristiano Ronaldo. The duo shared an entertaining rivalry during their time in Spain. Ronaldo turned up for Barca's eternal rivals Real Madrid and the two often faced off often in El Clasico.

However, Alves has nothing but respect for the Portuguese legend. He recently said during a podcast (h/t Managing Madrid):

"I love Cristiano, Now that we are no longer at Barca and Madrid I can speak because it always seemed like I couldn’t. Cristiano exemplifies, for all of us who don’t have that much quality, that with hard work you can also compete against the best. I respect him a lot, and I had the opportunity to tell him."

utdreport @utdreport Dani Alves on Cristiano Ronaldo: "I love Cristiano. Now that we don't play for Barcelona nor Real Madrid I feel like I can finally say this, because back then it felt like I couldn't." [ @Record_Portugal Dani Alves on Cristiano Ronaldo: "I love Cristiano. Now that we don't play for Barcelona nor Real Madrid I feel like I can finally say this, because back then it felt like I couldn't." [@Record_Portugal]

The defender added that he had a scuffle with the former Real Madrid No. 7 during a Ballon d’Or ceremony:

"There came a time because of the rivalry that I went up to greet him, and he didn’t greet me. There was a controversy that never came out, but in the Ballon d’Or dressing room we had a ‘scuffle’, I greeted everyone, and he didn’t greet me because of what Barca-Madrid was generating outside."

He went on to add that it's hard not to respect Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d'Or winner:

“How can I not respect a guy who got everything based on work? I identify with him, because everything I did in my life was based on that,”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far