Barcelona star left out of squad for Viktoria clash amid rumors of transfer; new signings Bellerin and Alonso also miss out

Barcelona have announced that midfielder Miralem Pjanic will not be involved in their squad for their Champions League opener against Viktoria Plzen.

Ahead of their clash with the Czech side at the Camp Nou on Wednesday (September 7), Pjanic's name was left out of the squad list.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Bosnian midfielder is close to joining UAE Pro League side Sharjah FC. An agreement in principle is in place for Pjanic's departure and it would allow Barcelona to offer Gavi a contract extension.

The 18-year-old is considered one of Europe's most promising young players, but his current deal is set to expire next summer. The hope is that once Pjanic's wages are off the books, the Blaugrana will have the resources to tie the midfielder down to a long-term deal.

Pjanic, 32, looks set to leave the Camp Nou just two years after his arrival from Juventus. The Bosnian failed to score in any of his 30 appearances for Barca in his debut season (2020-21). He was then shipped out on loan to Besiktas the following year.

Elsewhere in the squad, new signings Hector Bellerin and Marcos Alonso will have to wait for their turn after their deadline day switches to Catalonia. Bellerin joined after his contract was terminated by Arsenal, while Alonso was part of the deal to send Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Chelsea.

The Blaugrana can ill-afford to slip up against Plzen in their Champions League opener, with games against Bayern Munich and Inter Milan coming up soon.

Barcelona manager Xavi huge admirer of teenage sensation

Gavi put on a Man of the Match performance during Barcelona's 3-0 victory over Sevilla on Saturday (September 3), emphasizing his importance to the team.

Like his manager, Gavi is a graduate of the famed La Masia youth academy and has already played 51 times for his boyhood club. Following the win at Sevilla, Xavi told the press (as per GOAL):

"I think he was the best player of the game, because of his intensity, how he fights, because of the passes, the high pressure. He's a heart with legs. He puts passion into it. His intensity gives us a lot."

The young midfielder has earned 10 Spanish caps and is a key member of Barcelona's midfield three. He has strong competition for a spot in the side, with the likes of Pedri and Frenkie de Jong competing for a place in the side.

