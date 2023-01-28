Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele has 2 offers from Premier League clubs to leave Camp Nou - Reports

Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele reportedly has two offers from Premier League sides on the table. Liverpool and Newcastle United are keen on signing the Frenchman and have contacted the winger's agent.

As per a report in El Nacional, Dembele has a €50 million release clause in his contract at Barcelona.

His current deal expires in 2024, and the club will only get €25 million should any side activate the clause, with the rest going to the player and his agent.

Liverpool and Newcastle United are aware of the situation and are working to get the Frenchman in the summer. Both sides are keen to bolster their attack and are in talks with Moussa Sissoko.

Barcelona keen to keep Ousmane Dembele

Xavi has transformed Ousmane Dembele at Barcelona and made him a force to be reckoned with. Reports suggest he has been making better decisions since having a face-to-face meeting with the manager.

The Spaniard spoke about the forward and said:

"It's not just today (for Dembele's good performances). He's a player who has matured a lot since we've been here. We give him the tools. I see a lot of quality in him. Dembele is a player with tremendous potential. I believe in him a lot. Full-backs always suffer when they have to defend him. He's a good guy. He's turned the tables and I'm very happy for him."

The Catalan side's manager added:

"I think Dembele has matured a lot since we took over. We have just given him the tools. He is lethal. We always say when he comes inside, he has to shoot more because he has that quality and he can make the difference in games."

Xavi went on to say:

"You see the faces of the full-backs, they suffer. We have just given him confidence. He has so much potential. I believe in him. I think a lot of this comes down to making the right decisions. He is also enjoying himself and the fans are enjoying him."

Barcelona are on top of the table in LaLiga and are keen to get their hands on the trophy once again this season.

