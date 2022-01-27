Barcelona star's contract extension talks complicated due to PSG's 'dizzying' offer: Reports

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele's future at the club is currently in limbo.

The Frenchman has refused to accept a wage cut that was demanded by the club before signing an extension and was hence asked to leave the club before the end of the month.

PSG had expressed interest in signing the winger but on a free transfer after the end of the season.

Their offer was "dizzying," according to El Nacional, and Dembele asked Barcelona to match it before agreeing on a new deal.

However, the Catalans refused, and now the Parisians are unwilling to take him at this stage of the campaign and remain determined on a summer move only.

That's because the club are likely to lose Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid in a huge deal, and the subsequent funds will enable them to proceed with Dembele's transfer.

The Ligue 1 side's excessive pay roll, one of Europe's highest, has left them with teething economic problems, forcing the sale of many of their players.

Sergio Rico, Laywin Kurzawa, Julian Draxler, Thilo Kehrer, Leandro Paredes and even Mauro Icardi are all said to be on PSG's transfer list.

Barcelona dealt a blow in their pursuit of Juventus striker

The main reason Barcelona are looking to offload Dembele at the earliest is to facilitate the transfer of Alvaro Morata from Juventus.

El Nacional's report also claims that the player has verbally agreed to join the Catalans but the club haven't been able to finalize a deal because of La Liga's financial regulations.

Remember, the side were only able to register Ferran Torres into their squad after Samuel Umtiti agreed to a pay cut while signing a contract extension, with Philippe Coutinho also leaving for Aston Villa on loan.

However, Blaugrana still has some attacking woes to resolve, with Ansu Fati ruled out for the next four months with an injury and Martin Braithwaite and Luuk de Jong proving unreliable.

Memphis Depay started the season brightly but suffered a hamstring injury in December that has sidelined him ever since.

Morata has emerged as a possible solution to their attacking issues and hence Barcelona want to bring him to the Camp Nou before the end of the January transfer window.

However, with Dembele's situation currently hanging in the balance, it makes it all the more complicated.

