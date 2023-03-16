Barcelona star 'very disappointed' with new contract offer and will leave in the summer - Reports

According to a report from Catalan outlet El Nacional, Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets is very disappointed with the new contract the club has offered him and could leave in the summer. The Spaniard is said to have termed the Blaugrana's offer unacceptable as it falls below his expectations.

Sergio Busquets' future at Barcelona has been the subject of speculation for the past couple of months. The midfielder's current contract with the Catalan giants will expire at the end of the season and there's serious interest in the football world about knowing where he heads next.

— @FCBRAC1 Busquets is disappointed with Laporta. The player's camp don't understand why Barça have not send him a renewal offer, even though Busquets has decided to stay. Busquets is disappointed with Laporta. The player's camp don't understand why Barça have not send him a renewal offer, even though Busquets has decided to stay.— @FCBRAC1 https://t.co/CBfI9KpjNw

As reported by El Nacional, the Blaugrana are looking to resolve their future by closing certain operations and the player's situation is one of them. The club is working on renewing the player's deal, with the reason being that head coach Xavi Hernandez intends to keep him for at least one more season.

The club is said to have tabled an offer before the midfielder recently but it falls well below the player's expectations. The said offer would be a one-year contract with the option to extend it further by another year. It would also involve a significant salary cut to help the club comply with Financial Fair Play rules.

The source added that the offer has failed to convince Sergio Busquets. The player is said to be disappointed with the proposal and could decide to part ways with the club in the summer transfer window unless they submit an improved offer.

— @relevo Busquets believes Barça were late in sending him an offer, He believes he deserved more respect for what he means to the club and because he is willing to accept any decision. That is why he will take some time before accepting it, but all indications are that he will. Busquets believes Barça were late in sending him an offer, He believes he deserved more respect for what he means to the club and because he is willing to accept any decision. That is why he will take some time before accepting it, but all indications are that he will.— @relevo https://t.co/5qDSSZiLY6

It is still unknown what plans Barcelona have regarding the situation. Should the player end up leaving, he certainly won't be short of options. Rumors claim that he's got suitors from Saudi Arabia and the MLS.

Inter Miami coach confirms MLS side want to sign Barcelona's Sergio Busquets and Lionel Messi

A potential reunion on the cards for the former Barcelona teammates?

Speaking to The Times, Inter Miami manager Phil Neville revealed that his side would love to bring Sergio Busquets and his former Barca teammate Lionel Messi to the MLS.

"I'm not going to deny it. We want to attract the best players in the world to this club," the tactician said.

"Messi and Busquets are two players who have stood out the most in recent years. They are great players who would still bring a lot to this organization. MLS would be a game-changer."

Like Busquets, Lionel Messi's contract with PSG will also expire at the end of the season. The Argentine has been linked with a return to Barcelona in recent weeks. Will the duo end up reuniting in the Catalan capital or Inter Miami this summer?

