Barcelona still in race to sign Manchester City star despite Saudi links - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly still keen on signing Bernardo Silva from Manchester City. The Portuguese star also has a big offer from the table from Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal.

As per a report in Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are hoping that Silva does not accept the offer from Al Hilal and waits for them. They want to sign him after missing out on Lionel Messi, who opted to join Inter Miami.

Xavi believes that Silva can be the best addition to his squad this summer and wants the club to get the deal done. The Catalan side are hoping that Manchester City are willing to accept a loan-with-an-obligation offer with their financial crisis continuing.

However, Al Hilal have stolen the march on the former AS Monaco star after offering him £500,000 per season. They are also willing to table a three-year contract, same as Barcelona.

PSG also remain interested in the Manchester City star.

Barcelona target keen on leaving Manchester City

Barcelona target Bernardo Silva has admitted that it is the perfect time for him to leave Manchester City. He claims he is already two years behind his plan, but believes things can be put back on track if he switches clubs this summer.

In an interview with Record last year, Silva claimed that he was looking for a new project and wanted to do it immediately. He added that it was perfect as he planned to return to Benfica at the age of 32, but has now postponed it to 34. He said:

"I'm 28 years old, I'll be 29 in the summer, and I have two more years on my Manchester City contract. My contract would end at 31. I won't hide that my goal in the coming years, if something good happens elsewhere, will probably be to move to a new project."

Silva added:

"Going into a new project at the age of 29, I'll only finish this contract probably at 34. If you ask me: what did you think 10 years ago? My goal was to return to Benfica at the age of 32 at the most. What do I think today? It depends on what happens next summer."

He continued:

"When I was about to leave Manchester City two years ago, that would go right, at 32. Now it won't go right. If I leave, and I don't know if that will happen, a club that pays what City want for me won't give me a three-year contract, they will give me a five-year contract. And I'd already be 34 years old."

Bernardo Silva played a key role last season in helping Manchester City win the treble. He scored seven goals and assisted eight times in all competitions.