Barcelona striker Antoine Griezmann admits 'everything was bad' against Juventus

Barcelona striker Antoine Griezmann has conceded that the Blaugrana were poor in their recent loss to Juventus in the UEFA Champions League.

The Catalan giants conceded three goals at Camp Nou, with Cristiano Ronaldo finding the back of the net twice.

Addressing the defeat after the game, Antoine Griezmann said:

"We didn’t turn up. In the first half, they were all over us. We lacked everything: desire, attitude, wanting to run, to defend... everything was bad. It’s our fault, we’re the ones playing. We have to want to work hard and want to play. We have to want everything. That’s the only way to move forward. We can look for excuse but it’s time to leave that to one side and work hard, because the image created day is very ugly."

Barcelona missed out on the top spot in Group G to Juventus. The Blaugrana had won all their games in the group stages until the match against the Italian giants at home.

❝We need to analyze the game, and what we did wrong in the beginning.❞

Ronald Koeman's men were down two goals in the first 25 minutes of the game through a Ronaldo penalty and a great volley from Weston McKennie.

Speaking after the game, Koeman said:

"The defeat comes in the first 30 minutes. We started badly, with fear, lacking aggression. It seemed we’d gone into the game not to lose rather than to try and control the game. Juve pressed a lot, we didn’t have control, defensively we were not good. We improved in the second half a lot. We lost the game in the first half-hour."

The Dutchman added:

"As a coach, I try to prepare the game, prepare the team, how they have to go out. Before the game, we spoke about being compact but to do that you have to win your individual battles. We left a lot of space between the lines... and you can also debate the (Juventus) penalties."

Barcelona will now turn their attention to La Liga as they aim to climb up the table. The Catalan giants are lingering at 9th in the table, just 3 points above the relegation zone (after playing 10 games).