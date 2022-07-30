Barcelona striker informs teammates that he wants Camp Nou stay ‘even if six more forwards are signed’: Reports

According to a report by the Sport, Barcelona forward Memphis Depay has stated his intention to remain at the club.

The former Manchester United man has fallen down the pecking order at the club, with the summer arrivals of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha. However, he is determined to fight for a place in the team.

Depay, who joined from Lyon last year, was a key part of proceedings at Camp Nou under Ronald Koeman. However, he has struggled to fit neatly into how current Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez wants his team to play.

The Spanish manager quickly showed that he did not have much use for the former United and Lyon star by signing Pierre Emerick Aubameyang on a free transfer in January.

To make matters worse for the Dutch international, the club spent over €100 million to bring in Lewandowski and Raphinha. Also, Ansu Fati has completed his time on the treatment table.

Depay, however, has not taken these acquisitions as a signal to leave. He has informed his teammates of his intention to stay at the club, 'even if six more forwards are signed'.

This could prove problematic for the Catalan giants considering their financial situation. Barcelona will certainly have to release some players this summer and the Dutchman is likely the one that the club's hierarchy hoped to sell.

With no further attacking reinforcements expected, Depay will remain at Camp Nou for now. Nevertheless, the Blaugrana will hope he can be convinced to leave if a bid materializes this window.

Barcelona have enjoyed a thrilling summer in the transfer window

They might be looking at selling Memphis Depay and Frenkie de Jong, but while the Blaugrana struggle to let go of players, their intake has been inspiring. Their biggest signing of the season has been former Leeds' star Raphinha, who they managed to snatch from under Chelsea's grasp for €58 million.

Jules Kounde was another player who the Blues had in their sights, although they were unable to buy the star from Sevilla. Barcelona managed to make that transfer happen as well, bringing in the 23-year-old center-back for €50 million.

Robert Lewandowski might be a questionable purchase due to his age and fee, but the veteran goalscorer has been a remarkable poacher for over a decade. Although his contract with Bayern Munich had only one year left, Barca brought the star to Camp Nou for €45 million.

Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie have both joined Los Cules on free transfers, having left Chelsea and Milan respectively.

