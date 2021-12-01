Barcelona superstar given 15-day ultimatum to pen contract extension - Reports

Barcelona have reportedly given French attacker Ousmane Dembele a 15-day ultimatum to sign a contract extension with the club. Dembele has less than eight months remaining on his current contract with the club.

According to MARCA, Barcelona are desperate to keep hold of Ousmane Dembele. New Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez is believed to be a massive fan of the former Borussia Dortmund star and views the Frenchman as an integral part of his future plans.

The 24-year-old will enter the final six months of his contract in January and can therefore begin negotiations with potential suitors and sign pre-contract agreements.

Ousmane Dembele joined Barcelona in the summer of 2017 in a deal worth £105 million from Borussia Dortmund. The winger was expected to be the ideal replacement for Neymar, who left Barcelona to join PSG that summer.

Ousmane Dembele made just 50 appearances in La Liga for Barcelona in his first three seasons at the club.

A combination of injuries and ill-discipline hampered the youngster's progress at the Camp Nou. Dembele, however, showed glimpses of his potential in his first few seasons with the club.

The Frenchman was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United last season but opted to stay at Barcelona and fight for his place in the club's starting line-up. Dembele scored 11 goals in 44 appearances for the club during the 2020-21 campaign.

Dembele has managed to make just three appearances for Barcelona this season as he has suffered from recurring hamstring injuries. He is, however, highly rated by the club's officials and Xavi.

Barcelona have made no secret of their desire to keep hold of Ousmane Dembele. The Frenchman has attracted interest from Manchester United, Newcastle United and Juventus in recent months.

Barcelona could be forced to sell Ousmane Dembele in January

Barcelona are desperately short of attacking options after the departures of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann this summer. They could be forced to sell Dembele in January if he does not sign a contract extension rather than risk losing him on a free transfer next summer.

The Blaugrana are facing debts totalling up to €1.35 billion. They could therefore be forced to sell some of their prized assets in the upcoming transfer windows to raise capital to clear their debts.

Barcelona will look to recoup at least half of the £105 million they spent to sign Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund in 2017. Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Dembele on loan with an option to buy at the end of the season.

The Red Devils could also offer Anthony Martial as part of a player swap deal that would see Ousmane Dembele join the 20-time Premier League champions.

