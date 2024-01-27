Barcelona target begins talks with Premier League side as he eyes next step in his career - Reports

Athletic Club star Nico Williams is in talks with Premier League outfit Aston Villa over a potential move despite interest from Barcelona. The Spain international has attracted interest from multiple sides in recent months following his emergence as a top talent in Spain.

Barcelona have monitored Nico Williams with an intention to add him to their squad, but the Catalan outfit are interested in signing the 21-year-old as a free agent. Athletic Club managed to tie down the young forward to a new contract until 2027, with a new release clause written into his contract.

Williams has, however, begun talks with Aston Villa, according to a report from Spanish outlet El Nacional. The English club are among their league's high-flyers this season and are currently in fourth place in the standings, with Basque manager Unai Emery having overseen their resurgence.

Emery arrived at the club in 2022-23, and the former Villarreal manager has made some big signings in the club since his arrival. The club signed Moussa Diaby in the summer, as well as Pau Torres, Nicolo Zaniolo and Youri Tielemans.

Aston Villa are willing to allow Burkina Faso international Bertrand Traore leave the club this year, and have identified a number of potential replacements. The club intend to sign Williams, who is able to play on either side of the attack, using their manager's Basque connection.

Nico Williams has scored five goals and provided nine assists in 22 appearances for Athletic Club this season, including a late winner against Barcelona this week. The youngster is performing at a very high level for his club and is expected to leave for a bigger side in the coming months.

Barcelona set to be without Alejandro Balde for rest of season

Barcelona starlet Alejandro Balde has been ruled out for the rest of the season after he picked up an injury to the tendon of his right hamstring. The Spanish youngster suffered the injury in the first half of his side's defeat to Athletic Club in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals this week.

Balde will undergo surgery in Finland, and will play no further part in the club's season, as revealed by the club. The 20-year-old had featured for the club 28 times this season before his injury against Athletic Club.

Barcelona manager Xavi is now left without any senior left-backs after injuries to both Marcos Alonso and Joao Cancelo. The Spanish manager has seen his side struggle in recent weeks, and may look to sign a new left-back before the transfer window ends.