Barcelona target confirms he wants to join the Catalan side

Lionel Messi could reportedly help Barcelona lure one of their top transfer targets

What's the story?

Despite the transfer window being currently closed, several big clubs across Europe are still being linked to a plethora of reported transfer targets, ahead of the January transfer window.

Defending LaLiga champions, Barcelona, are no different, and according to recent reports from Goal, one of Barca's top transfer targets, Frenkie de Jong, has reportedly thrown open the doors on a potential transfer by publicly revealing his desire to play alongside Barcelona legend, Lionel Messi.

In case you didn't know...

Ajax's Frenkie de Jong, 21, is one of the brightest prospects in the world of football at the moment and has impressed one and all with his abilities on a football pitch. He is also believed to be on the radar of Premier League giants, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

As a result, the youngster has also been linked with Barcelona, with reports from Goal's Ignasi Oliva Gispert claiming that the Catalan club views him as a long-term replacement for recently departed Andres Iniesta, and attempted to sign him earlier this summer for a reported fee of €30 million.

However, Ajax's insistence to keep hold of their highly-rated star rendered Barcelona's attempt futile.

The heart of the matter

Barcelona allegedly offered to sign him from Ajax and then loan him back to the Eredivisie side, but Ajax preferred to stand firm for now, deciding to retain their prospective superstar.

De Jong had previously stated that he would like to play for Barcelona and has now added fuel to the fire by revealing his admiration for Lionel Messi and his dream to play alongside the Argentinian superstar.

“If you end up in a club of a higher level, you will play with world-class players anyway.

“But I would really like to play with Messi someday.

“We were on vacation in Spain and my grandfather bought me Messi's shirt with the 30, his shirt number then.

“My grandfather knew that I liked Messi and I wore that shirt all the time.

“Of course I would like to play with him. He's already 31, so I have to hurry up.”

This has all but revealed that if allowed to leave, Frenkie de Jong would trade Ajax for Barcelona in a heartbeat, and would prefer a move to the Catalan club over any other side.

Video: Here's a look at what Frenkie de Jong is capable of

What's next?

There is little doubt that Barcelona will do everything in their power to sign the 21-year-old as he could be a great long-term addition to the side. Ajax may have chosen to hold on to him for now, but it seems like just a matter of time before Barcelona convince them to give in, and de Jong is seen in a Barcelona shirt.