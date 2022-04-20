Barcelona target's agents make contact with Real Madrid - Reports

Sahr Senesie, the agent of Barcelona target Antonio Rudiger, has contacted Real Madrid (via Marca) about a possible transfer in the summer. Los Blancos are taking the agent’s appeal into consideration but will not proceed with the deal if the German does not lower his wage demands.

Chelsea centre-back Rudiger is out of contract at the end of the season. The Blues had reportedly (via Absolute Chelsea) reached a verbal agreement with the player about an extension before club owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned. Since the sanction, renewal talks have come to a halt, meaning the player is likely to leave for free this summer.

Barcelona, who have agreed terms with Rudiger’s teammate Andreas Christensen (via reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano), recently met with Senesie (via Sky Sports) to discuss Rudiger’s transfer. No agreement has supposedly been reached, as the player’s agent has now gotten in touch with Real Madrid about a possible transfer.

Rudiger was on Madrid’s radar in January, but the player’s wage and other demands, coming to a total of €55 million, put the Spanish club off. Los Blancos are still unwilling to splurge too much on the player, meaning Rudiger must reduce his demands to make himself a feasible option. Barcelona’s arch-rivals are also close to offering a long-term contract to Eder Militao (via Goal), which would include a significant pay bump. Giving the Brazilian what he demands is currently at the top of Los Blancos’s priority list, making Rudiger’s signing an afterthought.

The 29-year-old, who scored for Chelsea at the Santiago Bernabeu in the Champions League quarter-final second-leg, wants to finalize his next club by early May. Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are also keeping a close eye on the player.

Both Real Madrid and Barcelona would benefit from a player like Antonio Rudiger

Xavi’s Barcelona have shown promising signs since the start of his reign. However, their backline remains just as susceptible to defensive lapses. Christensen is likely to add solidity to their backline but he is hardly as towering as Rudiger. If the Blaugrana manage to add the Chelsea pair to the heart of the defense, they’d be considerably better equipped to deal with flamboyant attacks.

Real Madrid currently have Nacho, Jesus Vallejo, David Alaba, and Militao as their centre-back options. Vallejo is yet to win Carlo Ancelotti's trust and Nacho has looked susceptible in high-pressure situations, leaving Alaba and Militao as the only dependable options. Rudiger could not only take the pressure off the pair but also help cover the left-back area. The German could play alongside Militao in the middle, freeing Alaba to play as a left-back in Ferland Mendy’s absence.

To top it off, the 29-year-old has a knack for scoring goals as well — a trait that is greatly appreciated by both clubs. The two La Liga giants would greatly benefit from the centre-back’s skillset, but whether they’d be willing to break the bank for him remains to be seen.

