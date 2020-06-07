Barcelona target Sergino Dest prefers Bayern Munich switch

Barcelona and Bayern Munich are both interested in signing Ajax right-back Sergino Dest, reports suggest.

19-year old Dest has attracted interest from various big clubs across Europe. This season, he has broken into Ajax's first-team, competing with Noussair Mazraoui for the right-back spot.

Dest prefers Bayern over Barcelona

It is also being suggested that the Dutch-born American international prefers to sign for the Bavarians over Barcelona.

Bayern are in talks with Ajax right-back Sergiño Dest on a daily basis. Bayern players are also luring the player to Munich. According to Dest's entourage, he prefers a move to Bayern over Barcelona who are also interested [@FT_Redaktion] pic.twitter.com/7DSmNWeTTb — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) June 7, 2020

Bayern Munich and Barcelona both have been involved in talks with Ajax over the signing of Dest. In 15 starts for Ajax in the Eredivisie, he has made 2.8 tackles and interceptions per game. He gets dribbled past 0.5 times per game. Offensively, Dest has registered four assists in the league, averaging nearly a key pass per game.

It is understandable as to why both Bayern Munich and Barcelona are interested in the player. For Bayern Munich, it fixes a problematic right-back situation which has not been truly solved since the retirement of Philipp Lahm and the exit of Rafinha. Joshua Kimmich is preferred in midfield by Hansi Flick, while center back Benjamin Pavard has been used there occasionally. A loan move in January for Real Madrid's Alvaro Odriozola hasn't worked out well for either party.

Dest fits the profile perfectly for the Bavarians. At 19, he can improve a lot. Hansi Flick can mould him according to the needs of the team and his philosophy. With Alphonso Davies on the other side, Bayern could have their full back positions being safe for the next decade.

Sergiño Dest has been named Ajax Young Talent of the Year! His stats in his debut season ⬇️



35 Appearances

2,641 Minutes Played

2 Goals

6 Assists

Champions League Debut

Europa League Debut

Johan Cruyff Shield Winner



Huge talent 🇺🇸⭐️ pic.twitter.com/ICsNmzVTP6 — Future USMNT (@FutureUsmnt) May 15, 2020

Barcelona, on the other hand, have also had problems in the same position. Ever since the departure of Dani Alves, that position has not been truly filled. Barcelona academy graduate Sergi Roberto, a midfielder by trade, has been used there. Nelson Semedo, brought from Benfica a couple of seasons ago, looks to be on his way out.

However, it seems Barcelona are keeping their options open. They have been linked with Manchester City's Joao Cancelo, with a swap deal for Semedo mooted. They have also been linked with Juventus' Mattia de Sciglio, with a rumoured swap deal for Semedo.

Semedo seems to be on his way out

Another reason for the clubs targetting Dest is the price. Ajax are apparently willing to let go of Dest for a fee of around €20 million. That is a fee clubs like Bayern Munich and Barcelona can certainly afford.

Barcelona have been linked with a move for Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez. Rumours have suggested that Barcelona would be willing to trigger his release clause of €111 million. Apart from that, they have also shown an interest in Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic.

Bayern Munich are focussing all their attention on Leroy Sane. The Manchester City winger is a long-time target, and it seems that the German is very close to a return to Bundesliga.

With both the Bavarians and Catalans looking to make big-money moves, this reasonable fee for Dest cannot be ignored. However, for now, it seems that the right-back prefers to move to Bayern Munich over Barcelona.