Barcelona 4-0 Osasuna: 5 Talking Points as Barca inch closer to Sevilla | La Liga 2021-22

Barcelona thrashed Osasuna 4-0 at Camp Nou in a La Liga game played this Sunday on March 13. With this win, the Blaugrana are just five points behind second-placed Sevilla with a game in hand.

Ferran Torres opened the scoring for the hosts in the 14th minute of the game as he slotted home from the penalty spot. The Spaniard doubled his side's advantage minutes later when he tucked one in smoothly following an incisive pass from Ousmane Dembele.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang made it three in the 27th minute of the game. He latched on to a cross from Dembele to direct it into the back of the net from close range. Ricard Puig scored Barcelona's fourth goal of the night to seal the win. The youngster beat two defenders in the box and coolly slotted his shot away.

On that note, here's a look at five talking points from the game:

#5 Ricard Puig had an impactful appearance

Ricard Puig in action for Barcelona.

Riqui Puig came on for Pedri in the 73rd minute of the game. Although minutes are hard to come by for him, he took this opportunity to showcase his talent. In the limited amount of time he had, Puig won three duels, one tackle, made two recoveries, completed one dribble, and 26 passes with an accuracy of 90%.

Moreover, he scored Barcelona's fourth goal of the night. His initial shot from the edge of the box was saved by Sergio Herrera but the 22-year-old collected the ball on the followup. He beat two defenders in the box before coolly slotting the ball into the back of the net.

#4 Ferran Torres overcomes his finishing woes

Ferran Torres had a great game.

Ferran Torres had a great game against Osasuna. His finishing has let him down on many occasions and he was under scrutiny for the same but not against Osasuna. Torres scored Barcelona's opening goal of the night from the penalty spot.

After gaining some much-needed confidence, he doubled his side's lead just minutes later. Dembele played a wonderful through ball for Torres, which was comfortably tucked in by the Spaniard.

#3 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is proving to be a great signing

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang impressed against Osasuna.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been impressive for Barcelona ever since his transfer from Arsenal in the winter transfer window. The 32-year-old scored Barcelona's third goal of the game as he pounced onto a cross from Ousmane Dembele to guide the ball into the back of the net.

The off the ball effort to get on the to the ball was supreme. Aubameyang has scored five La Liga goals in six appearances for Barcelona. If he continues down the same path, he can cement a place for himself in this team for years to come.

#2 World-class performance by Ousmane Dembele

Ousmane Dembele tussles it out with Jose Angel.

Ousmane Dembele had a great game for Barcelona and set up two goals in the match. For Ferran Torres' second of the night, Dembele slipped in a defense splitting pass for the Spaniard to finish. Meanwhile, for Aubameyang's goal, Dembele's cross was spot on.

Dembele won five duels, made six recoveries, won three tackles, completed two dribbles and created five chances throughout the game. It may be time for both the club and player to sit down and bury the hatchet that started with his contract extension talks.

#1 Barcelona look set for El Clasico

Barcelona players rejoice after scoring a goal.

Barcelona face Real Madrid next week and look prepared for the game. The Catalans will play Los Blancos at the Santiago Bernabeu. Xavi's men have scored 10 goals in the last five away games in La Liga.

They are also unbeaten in their last 10 league games. The game against Real Madrid will really be a massive test for Xavi and his troops. It will show whether Barcelona are ready to match the big guns or not. It could also determine if Barcelona can go on to topple Sevilla for second place in the league.

Edited by Diptanil Roy