Reports: Barcelona to make €80 million bid for world-class midfielder

He is seen as the perfect replacement for Andres Iniesta.

Ernesto Valverde is keen on signing a midfielder this summer, and the Barcelona board is ready to break the bank for him. The main target for the new manager is Paris Saint-Germain's Marco Verratti.

The Catalan side are willing to pay €80 million to secure the signing of the Italian midfielder according to Calcio Mercato. However, that is also the maximum amount the Spanish team are prepared to pay for him according to the Italian publication.

Andres Iniesta's contract at Barcelona expires at the end of the 2017/18 season. He has been offered a new contract, but the midfielder is not ready to sign it yet.

The Spaniard has reportedly asked the club to sign a long-term replacement for him. The club legend wants to be phased out smoothly so that they don’t suffer on his departure.

Verratti is reportedly ready to force a move to Barcelona after setting his heart on a switch to the Camp Nou. According to Marca the Italian will request PSG to let him leave but will rebel against the club if they try to block his transfer to the La Liga giants.

Barcelona have already agreed personal terms with Verratti and also discussed his wages. They only need to agree a fee with PSG to complete the move.

PSG are reluctant to sell the midfielder to Barcelona as they have approached him behind their back. Real Madrid and Chelsea are also interested in signing the midfielder, and PSG are willing to sell him to them.

Xavi Hernandez has also urged Barcelona to sign the Italian midfielder. In March this year, he told Le Parisien: “Verratti would be the ideal signing for Barcelona in my opinion. I think Verratti is a bit like me. He always goes in search of the ball quite deep on the pitch and then takes it forward and dictates play.”

Barcelona will hold talks with Paris Saint-Germain in the coming days for the midfielder. The clubs are not on good terms, so it will be challenging for the Catalan side to strike a deal.

PSG were reportedly ready to sell the midfielder for £70 million, but the 'tapping-up' made by Barcelona has changed their mind. They are adamant on not letting go of the player, especially to the Spanish giants.

Verratti is ideal for Barcelona, and it's only a matter of time before he goes there. It wouldn't be a good thing to rebel against the club and force a move, but if need be, that is exactly what he will end up doing.