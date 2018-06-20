Barcelona Transfer News: Barcelona decide prime transfer target after Griezmann snub, Everton ready to pursue De Ligt, and more - June 19, 2018

All the Barcelona transfer updates in one place!

Antoine Griezmann will stay put at Atletico Madrid and has signed a contract extension till 2023

Barcelona focus on Thiago Alcantara

Antoine Griezmann, who was heavily linked with a move to Barcelona in the last few months, recently announced his decision of staying at Atletico Madrid, thereby snubbing interest from the Catalan club.

Thus, the La Liga champions have now chosen Bayern Munich's Thiago Alcantara as their prime transfer target in order to bolster their midfield following the departure of club legend, Andres Iniesta.

According to reports from Everything Barca, the intensity with which the club pursue the Spaniard this summer will be dependent on his performance in the FIFA World Cup in Russia this year.

Everton join the race for Matthijs de Ligt

According to reports from the Telegraph, Ajax defender, Matthijs de Ligt, who has been on Barcelona's radar in the ongoing transfer window, has now attracted interested from Premier League club Everton.

The Ajax player is one of the highly-rated youngsters in Europe and is being pursued by many heavyweight European clubs at this moment.

PL champions, Manchester City, have also been considering bringing the 18-year-old to the Etihad Stadium. De Ligt is valued at £50 million in the current market, and it will be interesting to see which club manages to secure his services by the end of this transfer window.

Frenkie de Jong fuels rumour around Ajax exit

Ajax midfielder, Frenkie de Jong, did not rule out the possibility of a potential move to Barcelona as he spoke about the same in a recent interview with AT5.

“Of course, you can never promise that [staying at Ajax] as a footballer. “There may be a club tomorrow that offers so much that you are away. But, as it stands, I play at Ajax. First, I have to get fit. And just see if I can play football a bit, then we’ll see further," said the Dutch footballer.