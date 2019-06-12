×
Lionel Messi wants Barcelona to sign Liverpool star, €75M star could reject Barca for PSG and more Barcelona transfer news: 12 June 2019

Arvind Sriram
SENIOR ANALYST
Rumors
2.03K   //    12 Jun 2019, 23:41 IST

Enter caption

All the latest Barcelona news in one place!

Philippe Coutinho set for exit

Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho is closing in on a move to Paris Saint-Germain. The Brazilian has struggled in Spain ever since his move from Liverpool last January and the Barcelona board are prepared to offload him to fund moves for several other targets.

According to Paris United, Coutinho's agent has already held talks with PSG over a potential summer move.

It is also believed that fellow Brazilians Neymar, Thiago Silva and Marquinhos are attempting to persuade the former Liverpool star to move to Paris.

De Ligt warned against PSG move

Former Barcelona defender Ronald de Boer has warned Ajax and Netherlands star Matthijs de Ligt not to sign for PSG. De Boer feels Barcelona and Manchester City are more suited to the 19-year-old's style of play and that at PSG, he would have to tweak his game style which could hinder his development.

"[De Ligt] is a player who can play for any team and for me it would be better to see him playing at Barcelona, because they are a club with the same philosophy as Ajax. He started at Ajax as a 10-year-old and he has a philosophy and a way of playing which is very close to that of Barcelona."
"He wouldn't need to adapt, and he would be ready to play. People see him with a ball, but without the ball he is also very good
"[PSG] are a very good team with great players, but they a team that don't play like [De Ligt] is used to. It's different and philosophy is important, and if you ask me I'd prefer to see him at Barcelona or Manchester City."
"He must have confidence in his own character. If he doesn't play the first few months [at Barcelona], he should remain calm.
Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Manchester United Barcelona Lionel Messi Matthijs de Ligt Barcelona Transfer News La Liga Transfer News Football Transfer Roundups
