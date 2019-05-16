Barcelona Transfer News: €125M deal for star striker agreed in principle

Club Atletico de Madrid v Sevilla FC - La Liga

What is the story?

Barcelona’s dream of landing Griezmann might soon become the reality, as there have been strong rumours of the start striker might have already agreed in principles.

According to a well-known German journalist, Christian Falk, Antoine Griezmann has reached an agreement with Barcelona, worth €125 million.

In case you didn’t know…

Griezmann has been heavily linked to Barcelona for the last few weeks, especially after his declaration of leaving Atlético Madrid at the end of the season.

This is not the first time, the World Cup winner with France, has been close to securing a move to the Camp Nou. Just like this year, last year also, Barcelona were really close to getting their hands on this priced striker, but somehow the deal couldn’t materialize.

After months of speculations to a move to the Catalan giants in 2018, Griezmann signed a contract extension at Atlético Madrid until 2023 and took to social media to convey a message to the Atléti fans,

"My fans, my team, MY HOME!!!"

Since joining the red half of Madrid back in the summer of 2014, the former Real Sociedad attacker has played a key role in Atléti’s success in the last five years. Griezmann has helped Atlético Madrid to reach the final of the UEFA Champions League in 2015-16 season, only to suffer a narrow tie-break defeat in the hands of Real Madrid.

Although, the 28-year-old attacker did lead Atlético Madrid to the European glory but in a different competition. Griezmann played a key role in Atlético Madrid’s Europa League glory where they beat Marseille 3-0 in the final.

The heart of the matter

According to Sportbild, the French attacker has chosen Barcelona, ahead of PSG and Bayern Munich.

They have also claimed that Barcelona have agreed on personal terms with the player and all set to announce the news in a matter of days.

It will cost Barcelona around €125 million to trigger Griezmann’s release clause to bring him to the Catalan capital.

What’s Next?

It will be fascinating to see how the story unfolds in the upcoming days, but for the time being it seems like the Atleti man is certainly Barcelona bound.