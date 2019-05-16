×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Barcelona Transfer News: €125M deal for star striker agreed in principle

Debjit Ghoshal
ANALYST
Rumors
261   //    16 May 2019, 21:31 IST

Club Atletico de Madrid v Sevilla FC - La Liga
Club Atletico de Madrid v Sevilla FC - La Liga

What is the story?

Barcelona’s dream of landing Griezmann might soon become the reality, as there have been strong rumours of the start striker might have already agreed in principles.

According to a well-known German journalist, Christian Falk, Antoine Griezmann has reached an agreement with Barcelona, worth €125 million.

In case you didn’t know…

Griezmann has been heavily linked to Barcelona for the last few weeks, especially after his declaration of leaving Atlético Madrid at the end of the season.

This is not the first time, the World Cup winner with France, has been close to securing a move to the Camp Nou. Just like this year, last year also, Barcelona were really close to getting their hands on this priced striker, but somehow the deal couldn’t materialize.

After months of speculations to a move to the Catalan giants in 2018, Griezmann signed a contract extension at Atlético Madrid until 2023 and took to social media to convey a message to the Atléti fans,

"My fans, my team, MY HOME!!!"

Since joining the red half of Madrid back in the summer of 2014, the former Real Sociedad attacker has played a key role in Atléti’s success in the last five years. Griezmann has helped Atlético Madrid to reach the final of the UEFA Champions League in 2015-16 season, only to suffer a narrow tie-break defeat in the hands of Real Madrid.

Although, the 28-year-old attacker did lead Atlético Madrid to the European glory but in a different competition. Griezmann played a key role in Atlético Madrid’s Europa League glory where they beat Marseille 3-0 in the final.

The heart of the matter

According to Sportbild, the French attacker has chosen Barcelona, ahead of PSG and Bayern Munich.

Advertisement

They have also claimed that Barcelona have agreed on personal terms with the player and all set to announce the news in a matter of days.

It will cost Barcelona around €125 million to trigger Griezmann’s release clause to bring him to the Catalan capital.

What’s Next?

It will be fascinating to see how the story unfolds in the upcoming days, but for the time being it seems like the Atleti man is certainly Barcelona bound.



  

Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Atletico Madrid Football Antoine Griezmann Barcelona Transfer News
Advertisement
Opinion: 3 reasons why Antoine Griezmann will be a poor fit at Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Antoine Griezmann: Top 3 possible destinations for the departing Atletico star
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Top transfer target "will accept Barcelona offer", claims Jugones
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Top transfer target will accept Barca offer, claims Spanish TV program
RELATED STORY
Reports: Atletico Madrid to rival Barcelona for €80m rated star defender
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Abidal has already spoken with €150 m target, as per reports
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer news: Rival attacker to accept offer from Catalan giants, club president gives his verdict on transfer targets and more - April 6, 2019
RELATED STORY
Report: Barcelona fans no longer want their club to sign Antoine Griezmann
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi wants €90 million midfielder at Barcelona, Ivan Rakitic reveals final stance on Camp Nou exit and more: Barcelona transfer news, 1 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Why Atlético Madrid's Antoine Griezmann Will Not Join Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us