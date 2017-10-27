Barcelona transfer news: 5 players to be sold next summer, Coutinho's asking price reduced and more - 27th October 2017

Saketh Ayyagari Football Transfer Roundup 27 Oct 2017, 19:39 IST

Turan is set to be offloaded in the summer

FIVE players to be offloaded for balancing the wage bill

Diario Gol reports that Barcelona are looking to let go of five players in the senior squad to reduce their wage bill. The players Ernesto Valverde is ready to sell are Arda Turan, Andre Gomes, Aleix Vidal, Paco Alcacer and Thomas Vermaelen.

The report states that 84% of the Catalan club's expenses are for player wages and the club is now looking to bring it down before rebuilding in the summer. Further, Lionel Messi is set to be offered a new deal and coupled with the impending arrival of big stars, a few players will have to be sold to balance the wages.

None of the aforementioned players has made an impact at the Spanish club and moving away from the club could help resurrect their respective careers.

Liverpool lower asking price for Coutinho

Liverpool have reduced their asking price for the Brazilian

In a news that will bring the Coutinho saga closer to an end, Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo state that the English club have lowered their selling price for the Brazilian.

As per the news outlet, Barcelona have to pay €150 million now for the 25-year old, €50 million lower than the price initially quoted.

While the price still seems steep, it is an expected one for signing top players in the current transfer market. It remains to be seen whether Barcelona go back in for the player in January or wait till the summer.

Koulibaly's agent talks about transfer speculation

Koulibaly has grown into a top defender at Napoli

Napoli's 26-year old centre-back has been linked with Barcelona in recent weeks as the Spanish club is planning major rebuilding in the coming year. Koulibaly is one of the top defenders in world football and has been critical to the Italian side's fortunes since joining the club in 2014.

No wonder, Valverde wants the player to bolster his ageing defence with Gerard Pique and Javier Mascherano on the wrong side of 30. However, Koulibaly's agent, Bruno Satin dismissed the transfer speculation. He told Radio Crc:

“The local newspaper that reported it uses the transfer market to increase sales. At this time Kalidou is 100% focused on the league and on the return match with Manchester City. I was at the stadium for the first leg and I saw Napoli play a high level game where they came close to matching them.”

The agent, however, did not refuse a move in the long run and that should give hope for Barcelona.