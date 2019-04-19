Barcelona Transfer News: €70 million superstar wants Barcelona, Blaugrana eye Premier League striker as Luis Suarez's replacement and more - April 19, 2019

Sayan Chatterjee FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.03K // 19 Apr 2019, 22:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

FC Barcelona

Hello and welcome to the daily transfer roundup for FC Barcelona. The summer transfer window is still more than a month away but the Blaugrana hierarchy are already trying to bring in new reinforcements.

Today's top transfer news and rumours feature Matthijs De Ligt, Samuel Umtiti and Richarlison.

Here are the top transfer news and rumours of the day surrounding the Catalan giants!

De Ligt wants Barcelona

If reports are to be believed, Barcelona are desperately trying to secure a move for Ajax captain Matthijs De Ligt. It is an open secret that the Catalan giants have been after the talented center-back for a while.

European giants like Bayern Munich, Juventus, PSG and even Real Madrid are all keen and plotting a move for the Dutch prodigy, which only makes the deal more complicated for Barcelona.

It is well known that De Ligt won't feature for Ajax next season, just like his teammate Frenkie De Jong, who was signed by Barcelona in the winter transfer window. Ajax's director of football, Marc Overmars has already admitted that Barcelona are favourites to land the defender.

According to the report, De Ligt himself wants to play for the Catalan side next summer but his intentions won't be the only factor determining the deal. The 19-year-old would cost around €70 million, plus add ons, which is almost similar to the transfer of his teammate De Jong.

The commission of De Ligt's agent Mino Raiola and his decision will be a important factor in this deal.

De Ligt has came up from the ranks of the famed Ajax academy, which is known for nurturing great players. The Dutch prodigy garnered wide attention due to his majestic displays for Ajax and Netherlands this campaign, and like Barca, Ajax are still in contention for a treble.

Advertisement

"I'm not sure where he'll go, he has various options, it will probably be a big club. One of my favourites is Barcelona, I wouldn't mind seeing him there!",

- said former Ajax captain Siem De Jong regarding the rumours surrounding De Ligt.

As of now, things are at a standstill because Ajax are still in the Champions League, Dutch league and domestic cup competitions.

Barcelona keep searching for Suarez's backup

Luis Suarez has scored 23 goals this season

According to reports, Barcelona are keeping a close eye on Everton forward Richarlison as they are desperate to find a replacement for Luis Suarez.

The Brazilian forward has netted 12 goals since joining Everton from Watford a year ago. Luis Suarez has again been a key player for Barcelona, netting 23 goals and providing 12 assists in the process.

But the Uruguayan forward will turn 33 next year, which is why Barcelona are looking for his replacement. Richarlison will be a good back-up and can co-exist with Suarez in the frontline for seasons to come. The Brazilian forward is good at link up play, which is why the Blaugrana hierarchy prefers him.

Richarlison is a key part of Everton's squad and will be a costly acquisition for the Catalan side as Everton themselves spent a huge sum to land the striker from Watford.

Samuel Umtiti in Juventus' radar

Samuel Umtiti has been out for many months due to injury

Barcelona are strong favourites to land Juventus target, Matthijs De Ligt, which is why the Serie A giants are eyeing a move for Samuel Umtiti in the summer. The French defender would cost around €70 million.

Juventus: Gazzetta reveals details of planned transfer blitzhttps://t.co/AiOwvUqssc — AS English (@English_AS) April 19, 2019

Samuel Umtiti missed many months in the current campaign due to injury and has found himself down the pecking order after Clement Lenglet's superb performances. The arrival of a player like De Ligt will only reduce Umtiti's minutes on the pitch and increase the competition for a center-back spot in the squad.

According to the report, if Juventus fails to win the race for De Ligt, Umtiti will be the consolation prize. The likes of Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci are not getting any younger and with Andrea Barzagli retiring at the end of the season, it seems likely that the Bianconeri will make a move to bring in defensive reinforcements.