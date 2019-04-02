Barcelona Transfer News: Abidal has already spoken with €150 m target, as per reports

Griezmann is a top target for Barcelona this summer

What's the story?

Barcelona's technical secretary has already been in contact with Antoine Griezmann about a potential move to the Nou Camp this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo. A fee in the region of €150 m has been discussed but no official bid has materialised as of yet.

In case you didn't know...

Antoine Griezmann actually rejected an offer from Barcelona last summer, instead deciding to stay with Atletico Madrid. He featured his final decision in a mini-documentary known as La Decisión (The Decision).

Many people viewed this as egotistical and excessive, whereas some thought it was an interesting showcase of player power in the modern age, with one individual managing to keep two major clubs on edge as they waited anxiously for his final word.

However, since that time, there has been a lot of speculation that suggests Griezmann regrets not accepting the offer. Perhaps he thought that Atletico Madrid were set to surpass Barcelona in the league, but that has certainly not happened this time round - Barca are currently striding confidently towards yet another LaLiga title.

The heart of the matter

Without a doubt, Antoine Griezmann is up there as one of the best strikers in the world, and thanks to his proven record in LaLiga, Barcelona have identified him as the most ideal fit for their squad.

However, the 28-year-old won't come cheap, with Atletico Madrid reportedly wanting no less than €150 m for their star player. For Barca to be able to afford Griezmann this summer, though, they will have to sell off some of their players to balance out the books so that they fall within the Financial Fair Play regulations.

With Eric Abidal reportedly in touch with the striker, this could make things a lot easier. Griezmann will likely to be open to a new challenge by now, too.

What next?

There are bound to be other clubs that are also vying for Griezmann's signature this summer, but Barcelona appear to be the clear frontrunners at this moment in time. Everything could change within a couple of months, however, so keep your eyes peeled.

