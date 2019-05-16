Barcelona Transfer News: Agent driving up price, Barcelona refuse to budge on terms for top defender

What's the story?

With each and every passing day, FC Barcelona’s dream to land the Ajax sensation Matthijs de Ligt, is getting more and more complicated.

According to a Catalan based daily, SPORT, Barcelona have conveyed the message of not raising their offer to De Ligt and the player must decide whether he wants to join or not.

In case you didn’t know….

The teenage Ajax skipper has become one of the hottest properties in world football, right now. Apart from the Catalan giants, the 19-year-old Netherland international is on the wishlist of many European heavyweights, including the likes of Liverpool, Juventus and Manchester United.

The Ajax prodigy also become the youngest captain in Ajax’s illustrious history and looked very much comfortable despite coming up against some of the greatest players in history during this season's Champions League. Although, he failed to inspire Ajax to their first Champions League final since 1995-96 season but managed to console the Ajax faithfuls with a domestic double this campaign.

However, De Ligt has been heavily linked to the Catalan giants over the last few months, especially after Barcelona announced the signing of his compatriot and close friend Frenkie de Jong. Infact, recently some of the sources even claimed that Barcelona have agreed on personal terms with De Ligt and it is only a matter of time until they announce the signing.

The heart of the matter…

According to the outlet, De Ligt’s agent Mino Raiola believes that the player’s value has increased in the last few days, especially after his performance in the Champions League and wants a much better contract from Barcelona.

However, the Catalan giants have also made their position crystal clear by refusing the proposal and sticking to their earlier offer which they made few weeks ago. The Catalans have also told the player’s agent that they are not considering a hike in the offer, despite the pressure they have received to do so.

What’s Next?

It still remains to be seen whether, the Ajax sensation will wear the famous Blaugrana shirt from the start of the next season or not, but one thing which can be uttered with confidence with each and every passing day, the deal is getting more and more complicated.