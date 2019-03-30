Barcelona Transfer News: Antoine Griezmann reportedly wants to stay at Atletico Madrid

Samyak Tripathi FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 90 // 30 Mar 2019, 13:18 IST

Real Sociedad v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga

What's the story?

Antoine Griezmann has been heavily linked to Barcelona once again after his side, Atletico Madrid crashed out of UEFA Champions League in a disappointing fashion.

Despite signing a new contract that keeps him at the Spanish capital until 2023, the rumors were in full swing as it was reported that the Frenchman was tired of Atletico's uninspiring performances at the biggest of stage.

In case you did not know...

The Frenchman was on the brink of signing for Barcelona last year but decided against it. He revealed his choice in a documentary called "La Decision."

Griezmann felt that he would just be another name in the star-studded Barca squad but for Atletico, he would be their star man and the new contract also got him an exorbitant salary hike along with a promise that the Roji Blancos will bolster their squad in the upcoming summer.

The heart of the matter

As per reports coming out of Spain, the World Cup winner is fed up of all the transfer speculation that have been on the rise. It is believed that the star striker has let his intentions known to Diego Simeone and the board as well.

Antoine Griezmann has no intentions of parting ways with Atletico Madrid and leaving Wanada Metropolitano next summer.

Griezmann has told Atlético Madrid that he is going nowhere this summer...https://t.co/rzCUzxhIMK — AS English (@English_AS) March 29, 2019

The Rojiblancos set his release clause at €200 million when he renewed his contract last year. However, that clause will drop to €120 million in July which makes him highly affordable and accessible to all the big teams across Europe.

Barcelona need to find a replacement for ageing Luis Suarez and believe that Griezmann is the perfect man. But after the deal fell apart last summer, they are in pursuit of Luka Jovic as the board is not interested in negotiating with the Frenchman again.

What's next?

If Griezmann wants to stay in Madrid, it is solely because he is content and happy under Simeone and believes they can win titles in the coming years. Atletico's season is almost over as they are out of UEFA Champions League and Copa Del Rey and La Liga looks like a distant reality and therefore they would be looking forward to building for the next season.

