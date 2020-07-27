Barcelona Transfer News: Arsenal offered two players for Matteo Guendouzi

Barcelona have made a stunning offer to Arsenal for Matteo Guendouzi, according to Foot Mercato. The report claims that the Catalan giants have offered Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal to the Gunners in exchange for the Frenchman's services this summer.

Matteo Guendouzi's future at Arsenal is in the balance after he was isolated from the squad by Mikel Arteta. The manager reportedly did not like the player's attitude during their loss to Brighton and Hove Albion last month and took the call after the game.

The 21-year-old escaped a ban from the FA despite the cameras catching him trying to choke Neal Maupay. The Arsenal midfielder and the Brighton striker had an altercation at the end of the match, with the choking incident taking place after the final whistle.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are impressed by his talent and want to sign the youngster from Arsenal. While the Catalan giants are not looking to pay any fee for him, they are keen on offering players in exchange.

Previous reports suggested that Philippe Coutinho would be the player offered in this deal but things have now changed. With Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur also interested in the Brazilian, Barcelona have offered Vidal and Rakitic to the Gunners.

Arturo Vidal and Ivan Rakitic are reportedly among the players Barcelona are keen on shipping off this summer as they aim to reduce their wage bill. Eric Abidal is said to be the one making this big offer to Arsenal and is confident of getting things done.

The move to offer Vidal would come as a surprise to many as he has been a vital part of their first XI this season. Former Barcelona manager, Tata Martino, even hailed the Chilean midfielder as the heart of the team:

“Today, I see Vidal as the heart of the team for what he gives, but also for the how he works, gets in the box and scores. I see him recovering from last year, which was not good. This has been a great year for Arturo and for me he could definitely stay at Barca.”

Ivan Rakitic, on the other hand, has been linked with a move away from the club for a long time and was also reportedly a part of the bid Barcelona made to PSG to bring back Neymar last summer.