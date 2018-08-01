Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Barcelona Transfer News: Discussions held over Manchester United star, Mina close to Premier League giants and more - August 01, 2018

Rupin Kale
ANALYST
Rumors
3.64K   //    01 Aug 2018, 21:01 IST

Chelsea v Manchester United - The Emirates FA Cup Final
Will Pogba swap United for Barcelona this summer?

Barcelona send Eric Abidal to hold discussions with Paul Pogba

According to reports from Tuttosport, (h/t Ninety Minutes Online) Barcelona sent their Director of Football, Eric Abidal, to Los Angeles to hold talks with French midfielder, Paul Pogba, over a move to Camp Nou this summer.

The Manchester United star was out of favor with Jose Mourinho in the Red Devils set up last season, dropping out of the United playing XI from time to time. Barcelona, on the other hand, is keen on getting the World Cup winner on board to boost their ranks. This will help them defend their La Liga crown as well as challenge for the Champions League title in the upcoming seasons season.

Yerry Mina might move to Old Trafford this season

Colombian international and Barcelona defender, Yerry Mina, has been on the radar of a number of European clubs in the ongoing transfer window. For the last few weeks, it looked like the centre-back would move to either Everton or Lyon this summer.

However, Manchester United have now emerged as the favorites to sign the 23-year-old defender, as reported by French media house, RMC Sport, (h/t Express). It will be interesting to see how this transfer saga pans out before the closure of the transfer window.

Leicester City interested in Paco Alcacer

According to reports from Spanish publication, Sport, Leicester City have set their eyes on Blaugrana striker, Paco Alcacer, and are interested in getting him to the King Power Stadium next season.

The former 24-year-old forward was brought by Barcelona a couple of years ago, but has been unable to cement his place in the team since.

The price tag around the Spain international is in the legions of £27 million at the moment. It will be interesting to see if the 2016 PL Champions are ready to break their purse to get him into their ranks this summer.


Could Barca end up signing Pogba this season? Sound off your opinions in the comments section below!


Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Football Paul Pogba Francisco Alcacer Ernesto Valverde Football Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News
Rupin Kale
ANALYST
Link to my main profile: https://www.sportskeeda.com/profile/rupin-kale
Barcelona eye former Real Madrid player, Barca star to...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Messi wants United midfielder,...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United superstar holds talks with Barcelona,...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Blaugrana interested in...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Coutinho learns about Pogba...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona ready to sell superstar for €100m, Real Madrid...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid to make a €215 million bid for...
RELATED STORY
FC Barcelona to make a €90 million bid for Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo demands Barcelona superstar at...
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo does FC Barcelona a huge favour,...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us