Barcelona Transfer News: Discussions held over Manchester United star, Mina close to Premier League giants and more - August 01, 2018

Rupin Kale FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 3.64K // 01 Aug 2018, 21:01 IST

Will Pogba swap United for Barcelona this summer?

Barcelona send Eric Abidal to hold discussions with Paul Pogba

According to reports from Tuttosport, (h/t Ninety Minutes Online) Barcelona sent their Director of Football, Eric Abidal, to Los Angeles to hold talks with French midfielder, Paul Pogba, over a move to Camp Nou this summer.

The Manchester United star was out of favor with Jose Mourinho in the Red Devils set up last season, dropping out of the United playing XI from time to time. Barcelona, on the other hand, is keen on getting the World Cup winner on board to boost their ranks. This will help them defend their La Liga crown as well as challenge for the Champions League title in the upcoming seasons season.

Yerry Mina might move to Old Trafford this season

Colombian international and Barcelona defender, Yerry Mina, has been on the radar of a number of European clubs in the ongoing transfer window. For the last few weeks, it looked like the centre-back would move to either Everton or Lyon this summer.

However, Manchester United have now emerged as the favorites to sign the 23-year-old defender, as reported by French media house, RMC Sport, (h/t Express). It will be interesting to see how this transfer saga pans out before the closure of the transfer window.

Leicester City interested in Paco Alcacer

According to reports from Spanish publication, Sport, Leicester City have set their eyes on Blaugrana striker, Paco Alcacer, and are interested in getting him to the King Power Stadium next season.

The former 24-year-old forward was brought by Barcelona a couple of years ago, but has been unable to cement his place in the team since.

The price tag around the Spain international is in the legions of £27 million at the moment. It will be interesting to see if the 2016 PL Champions are ready to break their purse to get him into their ranks this summer.

