Barcelona Transfer News: Madrid to hijack deal for United midfielder, Dembele sparks Arsenal speculation, and more - August 03, 2018

Rupin Kale
ANALYST
Rumors
3.36K   //    03 Aug 2018, 21:16 IST

Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League
Real Madrid have Paul Pogba on their radar

Real Madrid interested in signing Paul Pogba

According to reports from Spanish media outlet, Don Balon, (h/t Caught Offside), Real Madrid are ready to join their arch-rivals, Barcelona, in pursuit of Manchester United midfielder, Paul Pogba. The story further claims that Los Blancos are ready to raise their bid to £80 million to get the French international on board next season.

Consistent reports of bad blood between Pogba and the Red Devils' boss, Jose Mourinho, have sparked the possibility of the forward leaving Old Trafford this summer. It remains to see if the PL club will let go of their star man in exchange for big-money deals from one of the two La Liga giants interested in him.

Arturo Vidal completes the move from Bayern Munich to Barcelona

According to reports from The Guardian, Chilean international, Arturo Vidal, has passed his medical at Barcelona and has completed his move to Camp Nou.

The midfielder was being heavily chased by Inter Milan and came very close to signing for them, but ended up moving to the Catalan club.

The transfer fee for the three-time Serie A winner is believed to be in the region of £27 million. He will be Barcelona's fourth summer signing this season.

Ousmane Dembele sparks rumours of apparent Arsenal transfer

Très heureux d'être en famille et entouré de nos gars sur 🤙😘

A post shared by Pierre Aubameyang (@aubameyang.papa) on

Barcelona winger, Ousmane Dembele, whose future at the club has been a subject of massive speculation recently, has added yet another dimension to his transfer saga this summer.

The French international was clicked with four members of the current Arsenal squad on Thursday (August 02). These players included strikers Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, January arrival, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, and summer signing, Mattéo Guendouzi.

The 21-year-old hasn't been able to cement his place in the starting XI at Barcelona since his move to Camp Nou last year. His departure seems more likely since the arrival of Malcom this summer.

Will Real Madrid hijack the Barca deal for Pogba? Sound off your opinions in the comments section below!


La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Football Paul Pogba Ousmane Dembele Ernesto Valverde Football Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News
Rupin Kale
ANALYST
Link to my main profile: https://www.sportskeeda.com/profile/rupin-kale
