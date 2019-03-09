Barcelona Transfer News: Barca on high alert as Bundesliga giants are keen to hijack their move for Ajax prodigy

Matthijs De Ligt - Prodigy

What's the story?

According to the Spanish media outlet, Sport, Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich remains the only threat to Barcelona's pursuit of Ajax wonder kid, Matthijs De Ligt, despite interest from Juventus.

Bayern Munich are Barça's only threat in pursuit of Ajax's De Ligt https://t.co/pCim74j09x — SPORT English (@Sport_EN) March 8, 2019

In case you didn't know...

Evidently, De Ligt is a wanted man across Europe due to his superior defensive abilities and his majestic rise with Ajax and The Netherlands national team portrays that. At just 19, the Ajax prodigy has already proven to be one of the best talents around with his performances against tough opponents on big stages.

The 19-year-old centre back led Ajax into the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League recently, with a 4-1 win against Real Madrid. His superior defensive abilities, intelligence, and leadership skills demonstrated that the young centre back has all the hallmarks to become a world-class defender in the future.

De Ligt also boasts good performances against teams like Bayern Munich in the Champions League, and against the German national team in the UEFA Nations League. It is crystal clear why top clubs want him on their respective rosters.

The heart of the matter

Barcelona President, Josep Maria Bartomeu, confirmed their interest in the Ajax captain recently, but Bayern Munich is keen to break the bank to secure the services of the talented defender.

According to the report, the operation to secure De Ligt has already begun for Barcelona, and the club is convinced that they can secure the services of the Dutch prodigy for next season.

Despite the Barcelona hierarchy being confident and at an advantageous position regarding the transfer, they are aware that Bayern Munich is keen to hijack their move. Juventus are also interested in bolstering their defensive strength and eye a move for De Ligt. The Bavarians remain the only threat for Barcelona at the moment.

Rumour rating: 5/10

Bayern Munich entering the race for De Ligt will only make the transfer tougher, and it will be interesting to see De Ligt's final destination amidst the tug-of-war between these giants in the summer window.

What's next?

Bayern Munich will face Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga while Barcelona takes on Vallecano in LaLiga this weekend.

