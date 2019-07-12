×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Barcelona Transfer News: Blaugrana confirm the signing of Antoine Griezmann

Fambeat
ANALYST
News
351   //    12 Jul 2019, 19:27 IST

Antoine Griezmann
Antoine Griezmann

What's the story?

After months of speculation, Barcelona have confirmed the signing of Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid. The La Liga champions announced the signing by posting a video of the French superstar on their social media handles.

In case you didn't know...

Antoine Griezmann had signed a new contract with the Madrid-based club last summer. The contract had a release clause of £171 million which reduced to £107 million on 1st July this year.

The heart of the matter...

Barcelona have dominated the La Liga over the last decade but they have only one Champions League title since 2019. In the last few seasons, Barcelona's attack seems to be over-dependent on Lionel Messi which puts more pressure on the legend.

The Catalan giants were actively trying to sign Griezmann so he can take the burden off the shoulders of Lionel Messi. Earlier in the summer, both Atletico Madrid and Antoine Griezmann had confirmed that the French striker will leave the Spanish capital.

The move seemed to have hit a roadblock when Atletico Madrid released an official statement where they alleged that Barcelona tried to convince their player to break his contract. Atletico Madrid had claimed that both Barcelona and Griezmann had disrespected the fans of Atletico with their actions.

Griezmann seemed to be intent on completing the move as he missed pre-season training with Atletico Madrid. Finally, the saga came to an end today as Griezmann's lawyer paid his release clause in La Liga's offices.


According to multiple sources, the French International has signed a five-year contract with the Catalan club with the release clause of €800 million. Atletico Madrid's transfer fee of £107 million makes him the second most expensive signing in the history of Barcelona after Philippe Coutinho.

What's next?

The inclusion of Antoine Griezmann makes Barcelona's forward line look even better as the 2018 World Cup winner will link up with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. The signing of the Frenchman raises doubts over the future of Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho.

Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Atletico Madrid Football Lionel Messi Antoine Griezmann Football Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News
Advertisement
Barcelona Transfer News: Blaugrana expected to complete Antoine Griezmann transfer within a week
RELATED STORY
Barcelona transfer news: Financial complications delaying Antoine Griezmann deal
RELATED STORY
Barcelona News: Catalans issued legal action warning over Antoine Griezmann transfer by Atletico Madrid
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Antoine Griezmann transfer to be made official within the next few days 
RELATED STORY
FC Barcelona: Why Blaugrana should not sign Antoine Griezmann
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: "Messi doesn't ask us to sign certain players"- President Bartomeu
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Barcelona must sign Antoine Griezmann
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Antoine Griezmann to be fined by Atletico Madrid after failing to report for pre-season training
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Blaugrana trigger Antoine Griezmann's €120 million release clause
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi news: The Argentinian prefers former team-mate over Antoine Griezmann at Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
17 Aug ATH BAR 12:30 AM Athletic Club vs Barcelona
17 Aug CEL REA 08:30 PM Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid
17 Aug VAL REA 10:30 PM Valencia vs Real Sociedad
18 Aug LEG OSA 12:30 AM Leganés vs Osasuna
18 Aug VIL GRA 12:30 AM Villarreal vs Granada
18 Aug DEP LEV 08:30 PM Deportivo Alavés vs Levante
18 Aug ESP SEV 10:30 PM Espanyol vs Sevilla
19 Aug ATL GET 12:30 AM Atlético Madrid vs Getafe
19 Aug MAL EIB 11:30 PM Mallorca vs Eibar
20 Aug REA REA 01:30 AM Real Betis vs Real Valladolid
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Womens World Cup 2019
Intercontinental Cup 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us