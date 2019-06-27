Barcelona transfer news: Bayern Munich are interested in Dembele

What is the story?

According to a report in Bild, Bayer Munich are interested in signing Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele this summer.

With Arjen Robben and Frank Ribery leaving the German giants at the end of June, Bayern Munich are in the hunt for a winger who could replace the veterans. As per the report, if the club fails to seal Leroy Sane's deal, they will try their best to sign Dembele from Barcelona.

In case you didn't know...

Bayern Munich, who won their seventh successive league title last term, are on the verge of losing two of their greatest professionals - Robben and Ribery. In order to replace the veterans, the Bayern team management has been chasing a number of superstars.

Sane, who has been linked heavily with a move to Allianz Arena, had a scintillating season for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. It does not seem likely that the German will head towards the Munich club, as Manchester City are reluctant to sell one of their best forwards.

Last season, Sane scored 14 goals and provided 12 assists in 42 appearances in major competitions. Manchester City sealed a domestic treble and are desperate to clinch a Champions League title. Hence, it would be important for them to hold on to their consistent performers.

The heart of the matter

Reports from Bild claim Bayern consider Dembele a perfect replacement for his compatriot Ribery. Dembele, 22, joined Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund in 2017. In the 2018-19 season, Dembele racked up eight goals and five assists from 29 La Liga starts. However, it has also been claimed that the German side would go for Dembele only if they fail to land Sane from City who remains the first choice for Bayern.

What's next?

The transfer window is going to be a busy one for Bayern Munich as they are expected to sign a defensive midfielder as well as a prolific winger.