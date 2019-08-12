Barcelona Transfer News: Blaugrana accelerate talks to re-sign Neymar

What's the story?

According to Mohamed Bouhafsi and Loic Tanzi of RMC Sport, Barcelona have accelerated attempts to re-sign Neymar after Paris Saint-Germain have grown increasingly disgruntled with the players actions in recent days.

The Parisien club have accepted the situation in hand, and are in negotiations with Philippe Coutinho, which would facilitate a player plus cash deal.

In case you didn't know...

Barcelona's pursuit of Neymar has lasted for the entirety of the summer and although it looked like the French champions would not sanction his departure, they've had a change of heart in recent days.

Philippe Coutinho, who was offered on loan to Arsenal, will reportedly be part of any deal involving his countryman and Paris Saint Germain have began talks with Barcelona's record signing.

Owing to the financial proportions of the deal, the two clubs have mutually agreed that a player plus cash offer is the likely solution for the situation.

The French champions are also interested in Paulo Dybala and it has been reported that the Parisian club will begin formal negotiations with the player in the coming days.

The heart of the matter

RMC Sport have reported that negotiations between the clubs are well underway, with Paris Saint Germain in advanced talks with Philippe Coutinho.

A player plus cash deal will reportedly be worked out between the two clubs and an agreement could be reached in the coming days.

Neymar is desperate to return to the Camp Nou and although Real Madrid are reportedly interested in the player, Barcelona are set to reunite with their former talisman before the transfer window slams shut.

What's next?

Neymar's departure could gather pace in the coming days and any deal is likely to involve Barcelona's record signing Coutinho traveling in the opposite direction.

The Blaugrana are set to continue their spending spree this summer and the reigning LaLiga champions have already added Antoine Griezmann, Frenkie de Jong, Junior Firpo and Neto to their ranks this summer.